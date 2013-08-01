DUBAI Aug 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI; dlr off 6-wk low

* U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises to near 16-mth high; other mkts mixed

* U.S. House passes Iran sanctions bill to slash oil exports

* Yemen's president meets senators as U.S. grapples with Guantanamo detainee issue

* U.N. says chemical weapons inspectors to visit three Syrian sites

* Jet fuel imports from Gulf exempt from duty-Commission

* Lebanon extends army chief term to avoid power vacuum

* Iran grants Syria $3.6 bln credit to buy oil products

* Israeli deputy cenbank chief Flug says to step down in a month

* Tunisian minister resigns, pressure on government grows

* Libya says oil output drops 70 pct to 330,000 bpd due to protests

* Russia's Putin to meet new Iranian president in September

* HSBC hits regulatory issues over Iraq business exit

* Turkish lira weakens on stronger than expected U.S. data

* Turkish June trade deficit widens less than forecast

* Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on verge of serious problems -regulator

* Iraqi Kirkuk oil flows halted again - Iraqi officials

* India's MRPL aims to resume Iran oil imports from Aug -source

* Private equity fundraising for emerging markets halves in H1-report

* Industry body launches manual for Islamic credit unions

EGYPT

* Egypt's rulers want to break up Brotherhood vigils

* U.S. to go ahead with joint military exercise in Egypt

* U.S. State Department urges Egypt to respect right peaceful assembly

* Egyptian gas diverted from factories to power plants - paper

* Kenya says tea export volumes unaffected by Egypt unrest

* Egypt's "Third Square" protests reject army, Islamists

* Egypt's pound strengthens at Wednesday forex sale

* Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Malaysia's BIMB to pay $884 mln for full control of Bank Islam

* Abu Dhabi energy firm TAQA swings to Q2 loss

* DP World says H1 consolidated volumes down 5.7 pct

* Dubai's Abraaj Group sells stake in Ghana's HFC Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Billionaire Saudi prince loses UK court battle over Gaddafi jet

* Saudi Arabia bourse to close for Eid holiday

* Rights group condemns lashing, jailing of Saudi blogger on Islam

* Moody's comments on Bank Al-Jazira's successful transformation to an Islamic bank

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Petroleum says hydrocracker back on after brief outage

QATAR

* Qatar Dreamliner returns to service after 10-day hiatus

* D.Bank, Borletti sell Printemps for 1.75 bln euros -source

Oman

* Oman crude OSP rises to $103.59/bbl for September