INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI;
dlr off 6-wk low
* U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises to near 16-mth high; other mkts
mixed
* U.S. House passes Iran sanctions bill to slash oil exports
* Yemen's president meets senators as U.S. grapples with
Guantanamo detainee issue
* U.N. says chemical weapons inspectors to visit three
Syrian sites
* Jet fuel imports from Gulf exempt from duty-Commission
* Lebanon extends army chief term to avoid power vacuum
* Iran grants Syria $3.6 bln credit to buy oil products
* Israeli deputy cenbank chief Flug says to step down in a
month
* Tunisian minister resigns, pressure on government grows
* Libya says oil output drops 70 pct to 330,000 bpd due to
protests
* Russia's Putin to meet new Iranian president in September
* HSBC hits regulatory issues over Iraq business exit
* Turkish lira weakens on stronger than expected U.S. data
* Turkish June trade deficit widens less than forecast
* Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on verge of serious problems
-regulator
* Iraqi Kirkuk oil flows halted again - Iraqi officials
* India's MRPL aims to resume Iran oil imports from Aug
-source
* Private equity fundraising for emerging markets halves in
H1-report
* Industry body launches manual for Islamic credit unions
EGYPT
* Egypt's rulers want to break up Brotherhood vigils
* U.S. to go ahead with joint military exercise in Egypt
* U.S. State Department urges Egypt to respect right
peaceful assembly
* Egyptian gas diverted from factories to power plants -
paper
* Kenya says tea export volumes unaffected by Egypt unrest
* Egypt's "Third Square" protests reject army, Islamists
* Egypt's pound strengthens at Wednesday forex sale
* Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Malaysia's BIMB to pay $884 mln for full control of Bank
Islam
* Abu Dhabi energy firm TAQA swings to Q2 loss
* DP World says H1 consolidated volumes down 5.7 pct
* Dubai's Abraaj Group sells stake in Ghana's HFC Bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Billionaire Saudi prince loses UK court battle over
Gaddafi jet
* Saudi Arabia bourse to close for Eid holiday
* Rights group condemns lashing, jailing of Saudi blogger on
Islam
* Moody's comments on Bank Al-Jazira's successful
transformation to an Islamic bank
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Petroleum says hydrocracker back on after brief
outage
QATAR
* Qatar Dreamliner returns to service after 10-day hiatus
* D.Bank, Borletti sell Printemps for 1.75 bln euros -source
Oman
* Oman crude OSP rises to $103.59/bbl for September