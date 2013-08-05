DUBAI Aug 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar soft after US jobs data

* Crude slips as weak jobs data revives demand growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises to 5-month high on political compromise hopes

* Gold steady as weak U.S. jobs data supports

* U.S. extends embassy closings, lawmakers say threat serious

* Thirty killed in heavy fighting in Syrian mountains

* Two soldiers, militant killed in Tunisia turmoil

* Iran, U.S. signal will to engage as new president sworn in

* Israel's Netanyahu lampooned for failing to fill top central bank job

* Syria limits foreign currency use, threatens traders with jail

* Israeli-Palestinian riddle won't answer Middle East's wider woes

* Turkish court to announce verdicts in Ergenekon conspiracy case

EGYPT

* Former U.S. ambassador to Syria considered for Egypt -sources

* Egypt news agency confirms envoys met Shater

* Bombs damage two shrines in Egypt's Sinai

* Egypt mediation gathers pace but Brotherhood leaders face trial

* Egypt's T-bill yields tumble for 5th week

* Former Egypt stock exchange chief to reassume post

* U.S. senator urges Egypt's military to hold elections quickly

* Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize winner barred from entering Egypt

KUWAIT

* Kuwait forms new Cabinet, includes six royals

* Kuwait's Kout buys British roadside dining chain Little Chef

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit rises 36 pct

* Dubai Islamic Bank shares move narrowly after Q2 profit beat

* Dana Gas Q2 net profit slides 45 percent

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit rises 47 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity signs $3.2 bln contract with S.Korea's HHI

* Saudi Arabia bars Sudan's Bashir from entering airspace

* TABLE-Saudi June imports +0.2 pct, non-oil exports +6.4 pct

* Saudi Arabia to spend $800 mln on land for Riyadh metro

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank Q2 net rises 11 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)