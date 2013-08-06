UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
DUBAI Aug 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen strengthens; Asian shares fall to 2-wk low
* Oil ends touch lower; upbeat US data offsets supply recovery
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises above 8,000; Egypt extends rally
* DEALTALK-At revamped Etisalat, acquisitions regain traction
* Gold edges higher on weaker dollar
* Al Qaeda intercept is just one piece of threat intelligence -U.S. sources
* Syrian rebels capture military airport near Turkey
* Iran's Rouhani pulls off cabinet balancing act
* Tunisia's Ennahda chief offers poll to end political crisis
* Britain and France extend closures of Yemen embassies
* Libya works to end oil sector strikes as output rises
EGYPT
* Egypt's Brotherhood rejects appeal to "swallow reality"
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 21-30 shipment
* Pirelli has no plans to leave Egypt
* Egyptians no longer face jail for insulting president
* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's forex sale
* Egypt foreign reserves climb to 20-month high on Arab aid
* Egypt's 10-year borrowing costs fall to 30-month low
* History weighs heavy with Egypt's generals in charge
TURKEY
* Former Turkish army head jailed for life over conspiracy
* Turkey's Isbank narrowly beats forecasts with Q2 profit
* Turkish lira steady after inflation data meets forecasts
* Iraq seeks foreign firms for new Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline
* Turkish cbank sells $50 mln at forex auction
* Turkish banks' H1 net profit up 19.7 pct -watchdog
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE'S Air Arabia Q2 net profit rises 15 pct
* UAE's ADNOC sets July Murban crude OSP at $106.85/bbl
* POLL-UAE business activity accelerates slightly in July -PMI
* Dubai contractor Drake Q2 profit rises 63.1 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* The Mosaic Co says enters into shareholders' agreement with Ma'Aden And Sabic
* Saudi Arabia raises Sept Arab Light crude prices
* POLL-Saudi July business activity growth unchanged from June
QATAR
* Belarus potash miner eyes new markets, partners
* Commercial Bank of Qatar names Al-Raisi as chief executive
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain bank lending growth accelerates in May
KUWAIT
* Golar LNG wins floating storage and regasification contract for about $213 mln
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue