INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China
data looms
* Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed
* MIDEAST DEBT-High bond yields push Gulf borrowers towards
alternatives
* Libya oil output to fall further as worker protests spread
* Dutch embassy in Yemen was potential terror target
-Foreign Minister
* U.S. adds $195 million in food aid to Syria
* Tunisia eyes "Egypt scenario" after assembly freeze
* Pickup in fx reserves allows Jordan to cut interest rates
* Saudi offers Russia deal to scale back Assad support
-sources
* Turkish assets close down in quiet pre-holiday trade
* Iraq oil exports average 2.324 mln bpd in July - ministry
* Iraqi Kurdistan opens official crude oil trade route via
Iran-sources
EGYPT
* Egypt at 'dangerous stalemate' in political crisis
* Egypt's T-bill yields dip for 5th week as inflation surges
* Egypt rulers need to talk to Brotherhood -Dutch minister
* Egypt consumer inflation surges to two-year high
* Egypt army says Sinai patrols kill 60 militants in month
* Egypt PM says decision to break up sit-in is final
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom renews Zimbabwean mobile licence
* Egypt's Al-Azhar to call meeting on crisis next week
* Egyptian pound inches up at forex sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Property developer Aldar to cut debt as business recovers
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q2 profit surges on merger
gains
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain in talks over possible Eurofighter deal-BAE
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar June bank lending growth slowest since July
2011
* Qatar urges prisoner release as Egypt mediation hopes fade
* Qatar sets July Marine OSP at $104.40/bbl, up $3.40
* Al Habtoor Leighton launches lawsuits against Qatari
sheikh
* Qatar's Tasweeq offers about 160,000 T jet fuel for
Sept-Dec
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KIPCO says Q2 net profit up 11 percent