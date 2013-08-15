DUBAI Aug 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus
uncertainty
* Brent prices climb towards $111 as Egypt unrest stokes
supply fears
* Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Political violence pushes Egypt down 1.7
pct; Qatar outperforms
* U.N. says chemical weapons investigators to visit Syria
imminently
* U.S. agrees to provide loan guarantees for Jordan bond
issuance
* Libya says oil output drops more, another field shut
* Tunisian ruling party leader calls for non-partisan
cabinet
* Crude oil flows restart through Iraq-Turkey pipeline
EGYPT
* Egypt seethes under curfew after hundreds killed
* U.S. weighs canceling military exercise with Egypt
* ElBaradei quits Egypt government, other liberals stay
* Over 200 dead after Egypt forces crush protest camps
* Two journalists killed in Cairo violence
* West warned Egypt's Sisi to the end: don't do it
* US condemns killings of Egypt protesters, Turkey wants UN
action
* Gold miner Centamin's shares drop as Egypt crisis
escalates
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Telecom unit picks Moelis to advise on $1.2 bln loan
-sources
QATAR
* Qatar condemns attack on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
protest camp
* Afghan peace negotiator doubtful of new Doha talks with
Taliban
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Berlin narrows Q2 operating loss
* Mubadala may buy some assets of Brazil's EBX, seeks
partners
* TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct
* TABLE-Dubai July inflation steady at 1.6 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Police fire teargas, birdshot at Bahrain demonstrators
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation flat at 3.0 percent y/y
* Kuwait bans cleric's TV show after sectarian remarks