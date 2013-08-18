DUBAI Aug 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasury yields reach 2-year high; shares fall

* Oil ends up for sixth straight session, Egypt supports

* Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty

* Syrian rebels kill 11, mainly Christians, in checkpoint attack

* Sunni leader says Hezbollah leading Lebanon into "Syrian fire"

* Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself

* Car bomb kills 20 in Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold

* Iraq will not become another Syria, says government, as car bombs kill 34

EGYPT

* Egypt bourse to open for reduced hours on Sunday

* Egyptian banks to re-open Sunday-central bank

* Egypt debt insurance costs hit 6-week highs - Markit

* Muslim Brotherhood faces ban as Egypt rulers pile on pressure

* Muslim Brotherhood supporters face murder, terrorism probe - state media

* Egyptian youth leader backs army in battle with Brotherhood

* Though silent, Israel remains worried by Egypt upheaval

* With Egypt in chaos, Mubarak misses court session

* Toyota, Suzuki halt Egypt production amid unrest - Nikkei

* Freezing U.S. aid to Egypt would not be easy or cost-free

* Saudi king backs Egypt's rulers against "terrorism"

* Hundreds in Turkey protest against Egyptian crackdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Libya in talks to buy Dubai's stake in Tunisie Telecom -sources

* Dubai contractor Arabtec's Q2 profit beats forecasts

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain detention centre riot leaves 40 hurt

* Leeds Utd owner quietly sells off more than half stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)