INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Cloudy Fed outlook looms over Asian markets
* Brent oil hit by profit-taking but supported by Egypt
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar back above 10,000; Egypt stabilises
* Turkish central bank, eager not to stifle growth, seen
holding rates
* U.S., Russian officials to meet in The Hague on Syria
* Assad's forces push back rebels in Syria's Alawite
mountains
* Syrian Kurd exodus to Iraq raises prospect of cross-border
action
* Turkish equities fall on banking regulation changes
* Turkish companies eye stake in Serbia's Telekom
* Iran may be limiting sensitive nuclear stockpile -
diplomats
* Tunisia's El Wifack plans to become Islamic bank
EGYPT
* Egyptian authorities arrest Muslim Brotherhood leader
* Egypt security forces kill journalist after curfew starts
* U.N.'s Ban 'deeply disturbed' by Muslim Brotherhood deaths
in Egypt
* Sharp asks Japanese employees at partner factory outside
Cairo to leave Egypt-Nikkei
* Egypt's Mubarak may be freed; US warns on Brotherhood
* Moody's downgrades Italcementi, cites worries over Egypt
* Breakingviews: Gulf aid limits West's sway on Egypt
* Egyptian lawyers call for investigation into deaths of 37
Islamists
* EU foreign ministers to discuss how to press Egypt over
bloodshed
* Egyptian pound strengthens at forex sale, weakens on black
market ]
* At least 24 policemen killed in blast in Egypt's Sinai,
sources say
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says to fill financial gap from any Western
sanctions on Egypt
* Saudi Electricity to replace CEO with Aramco executive
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala unit to develop oil field in Thailand
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi July inflation at 6-mth high of 1.1 pct
y/y
QATAR
* Qatar government spending growth slows sharply in 2012/13
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to deport 9 Egyptians over protest against Cairo
crackdown-source
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Investcorp sells Skrill to CVC Capital for 600 mln
euros
* Bahrain's Arcapita sells 3PD Holding to XPO Logistics
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman June bank lending growth rebounds from 3-year
low
* Moody's: Oman's robust growth outlook and sound fiscal
metrics support creditworthiness
