DUBAI Aug 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies hit as yields jump on Fed

* Oil slips, WTI leads decline as crude flows back to Cushing

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec jumps 3.9 pct on merger hopes

* MIDEAST MONEY-With Gulf aid, Egypt economy can limp through crisis

* Gold slips for second day on stimulus worries

* Turkish lira hits record low on capital outflow fears

* Syria gas 'kills hundreds,' Security Council meets

* Jordan revamps cabinet in push to speed up economic reform

* Tunisian union head mediates in political standoff

* Iran's envoy to UN nuclear agency to leave post

* Indonesia marketing new sukuk in Middle East, London

* Meezan plans Pakistan's first airtime sukuk in Q4

* Turkey urges Iraq to stop militants bombing pipeline

EGYPT

* Divided Egypt prepares to release Mubarak from jail

* Fear returns to Egypt as state crackdown widens

* Pro-Mursi alliance calls for Friday protests against army

* Europe shies away from cutting aid for Egypt

* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism

* Egyptian pound steady on black market, official rate rises

* Egypt Embassy in Bangladesh partly closes after bomb threat

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia calls for emergency UN Council meeting on Syria

* Saudi Mobily signs MoU with Atheeb shareholders for stake buy

* Germany's Linde to build big Saudi carbon capture-and-use plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Top Dubai banker Asghar leaves Lazard to start boutique-sources

* Arabtec eyes merger to create Gulf's biggest builder

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1

KUWAIT

* Kuwait firm denies merger talks with Dubai builder Arabtec

* TABLE-Kuwait June bank lending growth at 9-mth high

* Kuwait refinery fire put out Weds, no impact on production -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain July inflation accelerates to 3.6 pct y/y

OMAN

* Sembcorp joint venture to launch Oman IPO on Aug 28

* TABLE-Oman budget returns to small $248 mln surplus in Jan-June

* TABLE-Oman June inflation at 1.0 pct y/y, lowest since Dec 2009