(Adds UAE press item)

DUBAI Aug 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain; doubts arise on end to Fed purchases

* Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast refinery problems

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Expectations grow for Saudi bourse opening to foreigners

* Obama studies options after Syria gas attack, consults UK's Cameron

* Tunisian protesters demand government go, but numbers fall

* Al Qaeda blames Hezbollah for Lebanon bombings

* Israel bombs pro-Assad Lebanon militants after rocket attack

EGYPT

* Brotherhood leaders to go on trial in Egypt

* Egypt relaxes curfew hours as unrest fades

* Egypt reopens border crossing with Gaza Strip

* Egypt's bruised Brotherhood fails to show street power

* Leading activist says Egypt revolution back at square one

* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism

* Egypt T-bill yields climb 2nd week after protests broken up

* Egypt names new chairman of state oil company -ministry

* Egypt's pound drops on black market in wake of deadly protests

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 660,000 T hard wheat- trade

* Greek PM meets billionaire Saudi prince to discuss investments

* Web-based apps pose tricky problem for Saudi monitors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Record surge in UAE consumer loans (www.thenational.ae)

* Bharti Airtel in talks to sell Sri Lanka ops to Etisalat - Economic Times

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation eases to 3.1 pct year/year

* Two Qatari LNG tankers to head to Egypt Thursday -QNA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery shuts CDU after fire -traders

BAHRAIN

* Thousands of Bahrainis march peacefully for democratic reforms

OMAN

* Omani anti-pollution protest blocks industrial port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)