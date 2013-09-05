DUBAI, Sept 5 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cautiously firmer; BOJ, India
eyed
* Oil lower as Syrian strike seen limited
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts hit multi-week lows as U.S. nears
action on Syria
* Gold climbs, but stays below key level as U.S. data dents
appeal
* U.S. Senate panel approves resolution on Syria military
strikes
* Syria dispute set to overshadow G20 talks on economy
* German spy agency sees Assad behind gas attack, cites
phone call
* Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rise, but cenbank
warns over crisis
* Morocco to start cutting fuel subsidies on Sept 16
* Libya PM warns time running out for oil protests
* U.S. strike on Syria could derail Iran president's master
plan
* Turk lira reverses gains on Syria outlook, doubts over
c.bank
EGYPT
* U.S. faces substantial losses if Egypt aid halted
-official
* Egypt pound strengthens at bumper $1.3 bln currency sale
* Egypt buys 180,000 T Russian, Romanian wheat
* Turkish envoy to return to Egypt after post-Mursi recall
* Muslim Brotherhood newspaper soldiers on despite Egypt
crackdown
* Egyptian policeman shot dead in revenge attack
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Duty Free names banks to arrange $750 mln expansion
loan
SAUDI ARABIA
* Booming Saudi retail market fuels Alhokair expansion drive
* Saudi's Almarai mandates banks for 1.7 bln riyal hybrid
sukuk sale
QATAR
* Shell's British HQ development under threat
* Egypt says prepared to repay Qatari loan in days if
necessary
KUWAIT
* Update-Moody's affirms Burgan Bank AS's Ba2 deposit
ratings; outlook stable