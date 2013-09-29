DUBAI, Sept 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as U.S. spending deadline nears

* Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal

* Gold holds 1.0 pct gains on U.S. fiscal uncertainty

* U.N. Security Council demands elimination of Syria chemical arms

* Rebels seize military post on Syria's southern border

* Car bomb in Damascus province kills 20, wounds 30 - monitoring group

* Tunisia's ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote

* Sudanese police fire teargas as crowd demands Bashir resign

* Iranians cheer, protest over Rouhani's historic phone call with Obama

* Iran proposes fully implementing nuclear pact within a year -U.S.

* Palestinian leader urges world powers to rein in Israeli settlements

EGYPT

* Egypt's foreign minister says transitional government phase to end by spring

* Pay up or dry up - Egyptian gas at a crossroads

* Real estate investors shun Egypt as foreign firms retreat

* Yields on Egypt 12-month T-bills rise by over 100 bps

* Egypt receives $2 billion deposit from Kuwait

SAUDI ARABIA

* First diesel from Saudi Arabia's Jubail to load early Oct

* Saudi Hollandi Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale

* Saudi's SABIC attracts high demand for $1 bln bond market return

* Axiata boosts Indonesia telecom presence, buys Saudi Telecom unit

* Saudi bank lending growth at 9-month low in Aug, M3 slows

QATAR

* Nepal envoy recalled after Qatar "open jail" remarks

* QEWC signs $450 mln finance deal for desalination plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim says to wait for stability in Egypt, Syria before investing

* UAE considers imposing tax on remittances abroad - sources

* Emirates says work needed on potential Boeing jet order

* UAE's first REIT plans IPO on Nasdaq Dubai - sources

* Dubai to double real estate fee to fight speculation

* Dubai, China Sonangol sign MOU to build oil refinery

* Dana Gas waits on $600 mln in payments from Egypt, Kurdistan

* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala's H1 profit up 10.4 pct on investment gains

* UAE lender NBAD makes top-level changes under new CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait August inflation eases to 2.5 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)