* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions
DUBAI Oct 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Asian shares steady as U.S. govt shutdown looms
* Oil drops, but pares losses on U.S. shutdown uncertainty
* Gold bides time as U.S. government nears shutdown
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets retreat on U.S. worries; Dubai has best quarter in 6 years
* At U.N., Syria compares rebel violence to 9/11 attacks
* Sudan arrests 700 people in week of deadly anti-government unrest
* Turkey presents reforms aimed at pressing Kurdish peace process
* Iranian commander says Rouhani-Obama call "too soon" - report
* Yemen's army retakes base seized by Qaeda militants
* Russia says to push for Mideast free of mass-destruction weapons
* Vatican Bank likely to close embassy accounts after Iran, Iraq red flags
* Turkish assets mixed as trade deficit continues to widen
* OPEC output hits near 2-year low in Sept on Iraq-Reuters survey
* POLL-Gulf economies to grow in 2014 despite cheaper oil
* U.N. chemical weapons inspectors leave Syria
* Peres: Israel will consider joining chemical weapons ban treaty
* Vodafone consortium to launch 1,400km fibre network in Gulf
* Middle East funds bullish on Saudi, cautious on UAE -survey
* Moody's: GCC insurance industry continues to evolve, with rapid premium growth expected
EGYPT
* Gunmen kill 3 Egyptian policemen, one soldier in Sinai
* Egyptian pound inches up on official and black markets
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.2 pct in year to end-August
* Egyptian court upholds jail term for Mursi's PM
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco sets Oct propane at $820/T, down $30
* IFR-Saudi's Almarai prices Gulf's first corporate hybrid sukuk
* RESEARCH ALERT-National Medical Care: HSBC cuts target price
QATAR
* Nepali official denies labour abuses in Qatar
* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus shrinks to $15.8 bln in Q2
* TABLE-Qatar Aug bank lending growth slowest since May 2011
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank to price debut sukuk Tues, subject to markets
* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah picks banks for potential sukuk issue -leads
OMAN
* Oman looks beyond Iran sanctions for gas lifeline
