INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dlr, US stock futures steady; US govt
shutdown seen short
* Oil prices lower as U.S. government remains shut down
* Gold hits 2-mth low on large sell order, hopes U.S.
shutdown to end
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mixed as US shutdown sparks
caution; Egypt rises
* Netanyahu at U.N.: Don't trust Rouhani, Iran's overtures a
ruse
* Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate delayed before Geneva talks
* Algeria's new discoveries may double gas output, says
minister
* Torture rife in Libya's jails two years after Gaddafi -
U.N.
* Iran studies fuel price rises under sanctions pressure
* Syrian pound gains as fears of U.S. military strike recede
* Syria central bank report gives rare glimpse into wartime
finances
* Kurdish rebels, politicians say Turkish reforms not aimed
at peace
* OPEC sec gen "comfortable" with 2014 oil outlook
* Turkish assets strengthen on manufacturing growth
* UN experts enter Syria to dismantle chemical weapons
programme
* Profitability waning at Gulf's Islamic banks -S&P
* Iraq southern oil exports average 1.821 mbpd in
Sept-officials
* India aims to cut Iran oil imports by 15 pct-oil secretary
EGYPT
* Egypt army chief calls for quick transition to election
* Egypt in talks to extend oil product supplies from Gulf
* Mursi supporters stage protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square
* EU's Ashton to push for reconciliation on Egypt trip
* Egypt halts tourism with Iran, cites security concerns
* Egyptian central bank resumes deposit auctions
* POLL-Egypt's economy to miss government growth forecasts
* Egypt court to hear appeal against Brotherhood ban on Oct.
22
* Egypt plans smart card system for buying fuel from 2014
* Egypt to repay 25-30 pct of arrears to oil firms soon
-minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia boosts Salafist rivals to al Qaeda in Syria
* Saudi Aramco sells first cargo from new Saudi refinery
-trade
QATAR
* Qatari response weak and disappointing, say trade unions
* Qatar T-bill yields jump to year-highs as Syria effect
lingers
* Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar ExchangE
* Qatar financial regulator proposes streamlining share
acquisition rules
* Qatar's CBQ buys further 3.4 pct stake in Turkey's
Alternatifbank
* Qatar's Al Khaliji names banks for potential debut bond
issue
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat's Pakistan unit PTCL bids for Warid Telecom
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank prices $500 mln debut sukuk
* Dubai crude Sept average rises to 7-month high of
$108.28/bbl -traders
KUWAIT
* Kuwait needs to curb wage growth, strengthen non-oil
income - IMF
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says opposition activists spied for Iran