DUBAI Oct 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dlr, US stock futures steady; US govt shutdown seen short

* Oil prices lower as U.S. government remains shut down

* Gold hits 2-mth low on large sell order, hopes U.S. shutdown to end

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mixed as US shutdown sparks caution; Egypt rises

* Netanyahu at U.N.: Don't trust Rouhani, Iran's overtures a ruse

* Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate delayed before Geneva talks

* Algeria's new discoveries may double gas output, says minister

* Torture rife in Libya's jails two years after Gaddafi - U.N.

* Iran studies fuel price rises under sanctions pressure

* Syrian pound gains as fears of U.S. military strike recede

* Syria central bank report gives rare glimpse into wartime finances

* Kurdish rebels, politicians say Turkish reforms not aimed at peace

* OPEC sec gen "comfortable" with 2014 oil outlook

* Turkish assets strengthen on manufacturing growth

* UN experts enter Syria to dismantle chemical weapons programme

* Profitability waning at Gulf's Islamic banks -S&P

* Iraq southern oil exports average 1.821 mbpd in Sept-officials

* India aims to cut Iran oil imports by 15 pct-oil secretary

EGYPT

* Egypt army chief calls for quick transition to election

* Egypt in talks to extend oil product supplies from Gulf

* Mursi supporters stage protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square

* EU's Ashton to push for reconciliation on Egypt trip

* Egypt halts tourism with Iran, cites security concerns

* Egyptian central bank resumes deposit auctions

* POLL-Egypt's economy to miss government growth forecasts

* Egypt court to hear appeal against Brotherhood ban on Oct. 22

* Egypt plans smart card system for buying fuel from 2014

* Egypt to repay 25-30 pct of arrears to oil firms soon -minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia boosts Salafist rivals to al Qaeda in Syria

* Saudi Aramco sells first cargo from new Saudi refinery -trade

QATAR

* Qatari response weak and disappointing, say trade unions

* Qatar T-bill yields jump to year-highs as Syria effect lingers

* Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar ExchangE

* Qatar financial regulator proposes streamlining share acquisition rules

* Qatar's CBQ buys further 3.4 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

* Qatar's Al Khaliji names banks for potential debut bond issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat's Pakistan unit PTCL bids for Warid Telecom

* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank prices $500 mln debut sukuk

* Dubai crude Sept average rises to 7-month high of $108.28/bbl -traders

KUWAIT

* Kuwait needs to curb wage growth, strengthen non-oil income - IMF

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says opposition activists spied for Iran