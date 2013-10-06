BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
DUBAI Oct 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall for week as shutdown continues; dollar near lows
* Oil up as offshore oil output cut due to storm
* Gold slips as dollar recovers; eyes on U.S. shutdown
* Tunisia's ruling Islamists start crisis talks with opposition
* Iran's Khamenei says part of diplomatic opening in New York "not proper"
* Obama says Iran a year or more from nuclear weapon capability
* Assad says Turkey will pay for backing Syrian rebels
* Syria submits further details of its chemical arms programme
EGYPT
* Egypt tightens security, warns Muslim Brotherhood
* Egypt issues tough warning against anti-army protests
* At least 4 killed in Egypt as Islamists mount bold protests
* Egypt puts price controls on fruit and vegetables
* Yields on Egypt T-bills dip as redemptions add liquidity
* Egypt foreign reserves fall by $206 mln in September
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia c.bank says not worried about U.S. debt limit
* Saudi Aramco cuts Arab Light Nov prices to Asia, US, Europe
* Saudi Arabia bourse to close for Eid holiday
QATAR
* Soccer-Qatar plans unaffected by FIFA move - organisers
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai wants to be centre for Islamic business
* Etihad wins India cabinet approval for $330 mln Jet stake buy - minister
* Dubai house prices heading for correction - report
BAHRAIN
* Four Bahrainis jailed for bomb attack in village
* Bahrain to try opposition leader for inciting terrorism
KUWAIT
* Kuwait bank lending growth at 11-month high in Aug
OMAN
* Oman budget surplus widens to $609 mln in Jan-Aug
* Oman nominal GDP +2.0 pct y/y in H1 2013
* Oman August inflation lowest since at least 2006 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
