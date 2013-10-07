Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
DUBAI Oct 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, oil slip as US shutdown drags on, gold up
* Oil ends higher as offshore oil output cut due to storm
* Gold edges up as U.S. shutdown drags on, debt limit looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as Saudi rebounds from dip
* Libya, Somalia raids show U.S. reach, problems
* German embassy employee shot dead outside store in Yemen
* Destruction of Syrian chemical weapons begins - mission
* Moroccan unemployed graduates protest over budget cuts
* Iran calls for new offer from world powers before talks
* Iraq's Majnoon oilfield output rises to 175,000 bpd
* Iran says four arrested for trying to sabotage nuclear site
EGYPT
* Clashes across Egypt kill 51, more protests called
* Egypt releases two Canadians detained at August protests
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi Jarir Marketing beats Q3 forecasts with 16 pct profit jump
* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 5.7 pct, below estimates
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Gulf Finance House says Essam Janahi resigns as chairman
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil min says $100-$110/bbl is a fair price for crude (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
