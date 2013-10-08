BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near 8-mth low as US shutdown enters 2nd week
* Brent rises, U.S. oil recoups losses after pipeline resumes
* Gold extends gains on softer dollar, U.S. shutdown
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly down, Egypt up despite clashes
* U.N. recommends 100-strong Syria chemical arms demolition team
* U.S. 'non-lethal' aid reaches Syria despite border problems
* U.S. opens door to Iran taking part in Syria peace conference
* Chaotic oil power Libya far from partition
* Frontier markets lure investors chasing yield
* Lebanon bans two films in setback for tolerant image
* Iraq fights harder for share of Asian oil market
* Israelis, Palestinians intensify talks despite scepticism
* UN tells Yemen staff to stay at home after German killed
* Billions at stake for economic winners and losers of Iran thaw
* Germany's FWU issues rare asset-backed sukuk
* UN sees 4 million more Syrians fleeing homes or country in 2014
TURKEY
* Turkish lira firms on U.S. standoff; Gozde shares jump
* Turkish cash balance in Sept produces 9.23 bln lira deficit
* Turkish finmin urges fiscal discipline, warns against election spending spree
* Turkey builds wall on Syrian border to stem illegal migration
* Turkey's five-year bond seen yielding 9.03 pct in tap -survey
EGYPT
* Canada blocks network sale to Egypt's Sawiris, citing security
* Sawiris ups Telecom Italia short position after Telefonica wins control
* U.S. brands Egyptian Muhammad Jamal as 'global terrorist'
* Grenades fired in Cairo, troops killed near Suez Canal after protesters die
* Yields mixed at auction of Egyptian government securities
* Gulf states ready to invest in Egypt state projects -minister
* Egypt's pound strengthens at central bank currency sale
* Canadians freed in Egypt still face travel ban
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Hollandi beats forecasts with 37 pct profit jump
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q3 net profit up 18.8 pct, beats estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emaar, Dubai Holding relaunch mega property project
* Dubai govt firm agrees to refund $24.3 mln to developer
* Dubai's Nakheel posts 58 pct 9-mth profit hike on real estate recovery
* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah to print five-year sukuk Tues - leads
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* Etihad passenger revenue up 10 pct on alliances
* TABLE-UAE c.bank Aug foreign assets at $70 bln, highest since 2007
* UAE govt owned Taqa gets Kurdistan oilfield all clear
* Gulf Capital to launch $550 mln GCC equity fund
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* Dubai's Habtoor Group launches $3 billion project
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Qatar tendering to buy 38,000 T rice from India- trade
* Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod for $549 mln Tier 1 notes sale
* Qatar's Nakilat posts 6.3 pct Q3 net profit increase
BAHRAIN
* Nine Bahrainis jailed for life over alleged bomb factory
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* RESEARCH ALERT-Wataniya Telecom: Global Investment House cuts to hold
OMAN
* Oman Shipping Co signs $356 mln loan for ore carriers
* Oman's AMIC plans IPO as part of conversion into takaful firm
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates
