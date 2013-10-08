DUBAI Oct 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar near 8-mth low as US shutdown enters 2nd week

* Brent rises, U.S. oil recoups losses after pipeline resumes

* Gold extends gains on softer dollar, U.S. shutdown

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly down, Egypt up despite clashes

* U.N. recommends 100-strong Syria chemical arms demolition team

* U.S. 'non-lethal' aid reaches Syria despite border problems

* U.S. opens door to Iran taking part in Syria peace conference

* Chaotic oil power Libya far from partition

* Frontier markets lure investors chasing yield

* Lebanon bans two films in setback for tolerant image

* Iraq fights harder for share of Asian oil market

* Israelis, Palestinians intensify talks despite scepticism

* UN tells Yemen staff to stay at home after German killed

* Billions at stake for economic winners and losers of Iran thaw

* Germany's FWU issues rare asset-backed sukuk

* UN sees 4 million more Syrians fleeing homes or country in 2014

TURKEY

* Turkish lira firms on U.S. standoff; Gozde shares jump

* Turkish cash balance in Sept produces 9.23 bln lira deficit

* Turkish finmin urges fiscal discipline, warns against election spending spree

* Turkey builds wall on Syrian border to stem illegal migration

* Turkey's five-year bond seen yielding 9.03 pct in tap -survey

EGYPT

* Canada blocks network sale to Egypt's Sawiris, citing security

* Sawiris ups Telecom Italia short position after Telefonica wins control

* U.S. brands Egyptian Muhammad Jamal as 'global terrorist'

* Grenades fired in Cairo, troops killed near Suez Canal after protesters die

* Yields mixed at auction of Egyptian government securities

* Gulf states ready to invest in Egypt state projects -minister

* Egypt's pound strengthens at central bank currency sale

* Canadians freed in Egypt still face travel ban

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Hollandi beats forecasts with 37 pct profit jump

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q3 net profit up 18.8 pct, beats estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar, Dubai Holding relaunch mega property project

* Dubai govt firm agrees to refund $24.3 mln to developer

* Dubai's Nakheel posts 58 pct 9-mth profit hike on real estate recovery

* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah to print five-year sukuk Tues - leads

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* Etihad passenger revenue up 10 pct on alliances

* TABLE-UAE c.bank Aug foreign assets at $70 bln, highest since 2007

* UAE govt owned Taqa gets Kurdistan oilfield all clear

* Gulf Capital to launch $550 mln GCC equity fund

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

* Dubai's Habtoor Group launches $3 billion project

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

* Qatar tendering to buy 38,000 T rice from India- trade

* Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod for $549 mln Tier 1 notes sale

* Qatar's Nakilat posts 6.3 pct Q3 net profit increase

BAHRAIN

* Nine Bahrainis jailed for life over alleged bomb factory

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

* RESEARCH ALERT-Wataniya Telecom: Global Investment House cuts to hold

OMAN

* Oman Shipping Co signs $356 mln loan for ore carriers

* Oman's AMIC plans IPO as part of conversion into takaful firm

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates