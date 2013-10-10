DUBAI Oct 10 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares, dollar rise on hopes of US
fiscal breakthrough
* Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse
* Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus
worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets little changed; Egypt
unworried by U.S. aid cut
* Libya's Bouri offshore field pumping near 40,000 bpd,
plans more
* Hezbollah, Iraqi militia capture Damascus suburb -
opposition
* Debts to stabilize but countries still vulnerable, IMF
says
* Turkey sees hope for revival of Cyprus peace talks
* Chemical weapons watchdog says Syria cooperating with
mission
* Arab Spring to cost Middle East $800 bln, HSBC estimates
* Hardline newspaper report sends Iran foreign minister to
hospital
* Banks weigh on Turkish stocks after regulation changes
* OMV to stay in Libya despite production loss-CEO
* Syria's shipping trade struggles as war risks bite
EGYPT
* U.S. withholds some military, economic aid for Egypt
* Mursi faces trial as U.S. reviews aid to Egypt
* U.S.: will announce Egypt aid decision after diplomatic
notification
* ADVISORY-Egypt bourse, banks to close Oct. 14-17 for Eid
holiday
* RESEARCH ALERT-EFG Hermes: HSBC cuts target price
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis brace for 'nightmare' of U.S.-Iran rapprochement
* Saudi court orders investigation into child-bride
case-website
* Saudi Arabia warns foreign workers: get the right visa or
get out
* Soccer-Iraq pull out of Gulf Cup in spat with Saudi Arabia
* Women members of Saudi Shoura Council challenge driving
ban
* Saudi Tasnee gets 4 bln riyal Islamic loan
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit rises 3.5 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Gulf cash replaces debt to fuel new Dubai property boom
* Pakistan's Musharraf preparing to leave country - lawyer
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar seeks $1.5 bln finance before bond
maturity -sources
* Citi, Qatar bank hold up Abu Dhabi firm's $4.5 bln debt
talks - sources
* UAE's Etihad to buy 5 Boeing 777-200 from Air India
-statement
QATAR
* Qatar lender Al Khaliji prices debut $500 mln bond -leads
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.1 bln in August
* Qatar's streamlined QInvest says to focus on three key
areas
* ADVISORY-Qatar bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday
* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar National Bank: JP Morgan raises price
target
KUWAIT
* ADVISORY-Kuwait bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday
BAHRAIN
* Islamic investment banks in Gulf eye slimmed-down future
* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank to issue new shares as part of BMI
merger
OMAN
* RESEARCH ALERT-Nawras: NBK Capital cuts to hold
* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 10 pct; beats forecasts
