DUBAI Dec 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks rise as U.S. jobs data boosts taper talk

* Oil rises on U.S. jobs data, but Fed timing weighs

* Gold set for weekly drop; all eyes on U.S. jobs report

* Iran presses ahead with uranium enrichment technology

* US assures Israel that core Iran sanctions still in place

* Qatar pushes for Gulf Arab inclusion in Iran talks

* Hagel says US commitment to Middle East security endures

* Jordan elected to take Saudi seat on U.N. Security Council

* Al Qaeda-linked group takes credit for Yemen ministry attack

* Beheadings and spies help al Qaeda gain ground in Syria

* Palestinians reject U.S. security ideas for Israel peace accord

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank unexpectedly cuts rates to boost economy

* Egypt has spent 7 bln of 29 bln pound stimulus package- minister

* Egyptian police fire tear gas to end clashes in Cairo

* Italian court sentences abducted Egyptian to 6 years -sources

* Gulf businessmen demand guarantees before investing in Egypt

* Egypt pound steady on official market

* Egypt agrees timetable to pay $3 bln to oil firms

* Egypt's Nour Party says backs new constitution

* Egypt to offer unified telecoms licence in coming weeks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi petrochemical duo eye share-swap merger next year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai utility DEWA increases 2014 budget by $1.8 bln from 2013

* Arabtec wins $1 bln hospital contract

* Debt-laden Dubai World sells Atlantis hotel to state firm

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini minister tried to intervene in UK bribery case, court hears

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oct bank lending growth highest since Nov 2009

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus widens to $1.4 bln in Jan-Oct

* Oman Oct CPI at 0.3 pct y/y, lowest since at least 2006 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)