DUBAI Dec 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on China trade, falling yen

* Gold clouded by US stimulus doubts; short-covering cushions losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on rate cut and constitution; most Gulf shares up

* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition head fears U.S.-Iran thaw could benefit Assad

* Iran, Saudi strategists spar, swap ideas, over Gulf security

* Iran president Rouhani targets stagflation in first budget

EGYPT

* Egyptian police stage rare protest in defiance of new law

* Yields fall on Egypt T-Bills after interest rate cut

* Egypt's currency reserves dip to $17.8 bln in November

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Oct imports down slightly y/y, non-oil exports pick up

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai imports +12 pct y/y, non-oil exports +7 pct in Jan-Sept (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)