DUBAI Dec 26 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Equities up, aided by U.S. manufacturing
data; dollar higher
* Brent hits 2- Brent hits 3-week high above $112 on Africa
supply cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Telecom Egypt surges on hopes it may sell
Vodafone Egypt stake
* Gold drifts lower, set for biggest annual loss in three
decades
* Soaring compliance costs clip wings of Mideast, African
banks
* Iranian MPs propose bill to enrich uranium up to 60
percent
* Hit by scandal and resignations, Turk PM names new
ministers
EGYPT
* Egypt designates Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group
* ANALYSIS-As Egypt hardliners gain, scope for conflict
grows
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DIB approves foreign ownership increase to 25 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Ma'aden secures $4.2 bln for phosphate project
