BRIEF-Steve Madden Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
DUBAI Jan 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, dollar rebounds after weak U.S. data
* Brent rebounds above $107 as Libya conflict escalates
* Gold near 3-wk high on softer equities, physical demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Retail selling weighs on Dubai; most Gulf mkts up
* Yemen inflation eases to 9-mth low of 8.6 pct y/y in Oct
* Corruption scandal complicates Turkish rate policy as lira slides
* Iran rejects U.S. suggestion of Syrian peace talks role
* Syria's 2013 state wheat import deals reach 2.4 mln T-Hoboob
* Libya says aims to run economy, banking system on Islamic lines
* Libyan armed forces warn oil tankers away from seized ports
* U.S. acts to block Turkish firm from sending GE engines to Iran
* Iraq PM urges Falluja to expel al Qaeda-linked militants
EGYPT
* Egypt Suez Canal master plan to be finalised in nine months
* Egypt's currency reserves dip to $17.032 bln in December
* Egyptian pound inches up at auction, dips on black market
* Egypt summons Iran's charge d'affaires- foreign ministry
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Swiss private bank EFG buy Falcon's Hong Kong business
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation wins approval for turnaround measures
* Dubai's Emaar to redeem $237 mln convertible bond on Feb 6
* UAE Dec PMI slows but output growth at 32-month high
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Nov imports fall 12.5 pct y/y, most since 2009
* Saudi business activity growth hits 3-month high in Dec
* Savola: NBK Capital raises fair value
* Saudi Arabia introduces unemployment insurance
QATAR
* Qatar's Doha Insurance plans $120 mln rights issue
* Qatar sets Dec Marine crude OSP at $110.25/bbl, up $1.20
KUWAIT
* Kuwait appoints Islamist MP as oil minister in reshuffle
* DONGFENG MOTOR SELECTED SMARTCORE COCKPIT DOMAIN CONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY FROM CO FOR A FUTURE DOMESTIC CHINESE LIGHT VEHICLE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: