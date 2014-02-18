DUBAI Feb 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady, dollar wobbles near 6-week lows

* Oil steadies around $109 on U.S. winter demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Industries Qatar hits 9-yr high on dividend; region mixed

* Iran and U.S. agree final nuclear deal may be unreachable

* Middle East crude tanker rates stay firm on healthy bookings

* Morocco January trade deficit rises 18 pct

* Iran says may send forces to Pakistan to free border guards

* Kurds step up negotiations with Baghdad on oil, Iraqi budget

* Libya parliament agrees to "early" election amid public anger

* Iranian bank sues UK govt for $4 bln over sanctions -court filing

* Iran says Russia could build nuclear reactor in exchange for oil

TURKEY

* Turkish lira firm ahead of interest rate meeting

* Turkey's Halkbank says 2013 net profit up 5.8 pct at 2.75 bln lira

* Turkey's Ziraat Bank 2013 net profit up 26 pct at 3.3 bln lira

* Turkish Treasury says to issue lira sukuk on Feb 19

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $77 mln

* EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

* Foreign inflows to Turkey forex market $3.9 bln between Jan 27-Feb 13 -min

* Turkish central bank sells 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.345 bln

* Turkey Q1 slowdown to affect tax revenues, budget negatively-minister

* Turkish unemployment rate rises to 9.9 percent in Oct-Dec

EGYPT

* Sinai-based militants claim responsibility for tourist bus blast in Egypt

* Emaar Misr to spend $860 mln on Cairo building project

* Fitch Teleconf: Egypt - Rating Stabilised, Rapid Recovery Unlikely, 19 February; 11:30 GMT

* Egypt sells 1-year dollar bills, yields fall from last month

* RESEARCH ALERT-Eastern Co SAE : CI Capital raises target price

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Afghan peace team seeks Dubai meeting with Taliban figures

* Dubai's Mashreq hikes foreign ownership limit to 49 pct -CEO

* Emaar net profit beats estimates as Dubai booms

* Moody's upgrades Emaar's ratings to Ba1 from Ba3; Stable outlook

* Morgan Stanley names Delivanis as MENA IB head as Froehlich heads to Europe

* Air Arabia Q4 net rises 12 percent, below estimates

* UAE's Gulf Marine Services plans London IPO

* RESEARCH ALERT-Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank: SICO raises to add rating

* RESEARCH ALERT-Drake and Scull International: NBK Capital cuts to hold

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi hardware retailer picks HSBC's Saudi arm as listing adviser

* Saudi Aramco expected to restart its Yanbu plant in end-Feb - traders

* RESEARCH ALERT-Almarai: SHUAA Capital raises target price

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Jan inflation falls to 2.3 pct, lowest since Sept 2012

* Qatar cuts April al-Shaheen crude exports on maintenance - sources

* Industries Qatar misses estimates as Q4 net falls 6 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)