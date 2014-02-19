DUBAI Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks in hesitant mood; euro holds gains

* U.S. crude rises more than $2 on expiry, weather

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits 5-yr high on election law talk; Q4 reports hurt Dubai

* Gold holds near 3-1/2 month high as growth worries persist

* S.Korea's Hyundai E&C consortium wins $6 bln Iraq refinery order

* Islamic finance body IILM to issue $490 mln sukuk next week

* Looking for Syria options, U.S. remains cool to using force

* Iran, powers hold 'substantive' nuclear talks; U.S., Iranians meet

* Libyan militias threaten parliament, deploy forces in Tripoli

* U.S. moves to revive stalled Afghan peace talks -officials

* Kerry praises Tunisian progress, promises help against militants

* Lebanon govt deal brings hope to fragile state

* Moroccan bank BCP makes provision for bad loans

* Gulf ties could aid Islamic finance in Italy, supporters hope

* Despite Iraq's troubles, archaeologists are back

TURKEY

* Turkey's Gul approves law tightening Internet controls

* Turkish stocks fall after two days of gains

* Turkish Treasury sells 1.33 bln lira 2-year sukuk

* Turkey keeps rates on hold after emergency hike helps lira

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $103 mln

* Turkish central bank says policy to stay tight to fight inflation

* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts target price

EGYPT

* Egypt central bank earmarks $1.44 bln for low-cost housing

* EFG seeks to increase assets under management in Egypt by 25 pct

* Egypt's PM says militants threaten tourists, aim to undermine political roadmap

* Egypt charges two "Israeli agents", two Egyptians with spying

* Egypt's GB Auto says import ban to have limited impact in 2014

* Egypt's energy quagmire could sink Sisi

* Parents of Australian reporter held in Egypt petition for his release

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi January inflation edges down to 2.1 pct y/y

* Du looks to buoyant UAE economy for future growth

* Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct

* Abu Dhabi hires ex-Dubai executive for its financial free zone

SAUDI ARABIA

* Islamic Development Bank picks banks for potential sukuk

* Saudi utility starts power output from Ras Al Khair

QATAR

* Qatar stock exchange to list Mesaieed Petrochemical on Feb. 26

* Qatar's Doha Insurance gets shareholder nod for $120 mln rights issue

KUWAIT

* New CEO of Kuwait's top bank faces sluggish home market, Gulf rivals

* Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit up 75 pct, helped by pay-TV asset (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)