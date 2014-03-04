BRIEF-Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International's chairman retires
DUBAI Mar 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares under pressure as Ukraine tensions mount
* Oil surges to five-month highs on Ukraine tension
* Gold jumps 2 pct as Ukraine crisis fuels flight from risk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets tumble as retail players sell on Ukraine tensions
* At White House, Israel's Netanyahu pushes back against Obama diplomacy
* Tunisia sees 2014 borrowing needs reaching $8 bln
* Algeria's Bouteflika registers for April election
* Yemen drone strikes, ambushes kill 10
* Life and a death sentence in rebel-held Damascus
* Libya's Tobruk refinery fuel exports trickle out
* Iran nuclear deal being implemented as planned-IAEA
* Fighting in Damascus district halt aid to Palestinians -UN
TURKEY
* Turkish assets down over Ukraine tension
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $108 mln
* Turkish fixed-coupon bond yields 11.01 pct, above f'cast
* Turkish central bank sells 3 billion lira in repo, bids 5.94 billion lira
* Turkish Feb CPI rises 0.43 pct m/m, in line with f'cast
* POLL-Turkish manufacturing expands for 7th month running in Feb -PMI
EGYPT
* Egyptian tycoon Sawiris to buy into German travel group FTI
* BRIEF-Circle Oil provides update on Al Amir SE, Geyad fields in Egypt
* Egypt jails policemen for activist's death that triggered Mubarak uprising
* RESEARCH ALERT-Juhayna Food Industries: NBK Capital cuts to sell
* Egypt's wheat supplies enough to last until June- new minister
* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly on official and black market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE gives Qatari doctor 7 years in jail for backing Islamist group
* Etihad CEO gives 50-50 chance for Alitalia deal
* UAE's Aramex wants Gulf customs rules amended to aid e-commerce
* Dubai's Al-Futtaim wins control of Kenyan motor firm CMC
* UAE's Al Noor Hospitals targets home growth in 2014, as 2013 profit edges up
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim plans mall with Dubai Holding unit
* Dubai crude Feb average rises to $105.04/bbl -traders
* BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures says board approved divesting 2 plants
SAUDI ARABIA
* Foreigner killed at workers' holding facility in Saudi Arabia -media
* Saudi Arabia to cut heavy crude OSPs for April
* Update-Moody's revises S-OIL's Baa2 rating outlook to negative
KUWAIT
* Kuwait fines Ahli Bank chairman $5.3 mln over insider trade
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank caps bonuses for board members of commercial banks
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain blast kills three policemen - Interior Ministry
* Bahrain eyes external sharia audits for Islamic banks
OMAN
* Oman targets big rise in gas output over next 5 yrs -official
* Oman's Bank Muscat plans $1.3 bln Islamic bond programme -report
* Al Maha wins Oman Air fuel supply deal, Shell loses
