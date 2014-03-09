BRIEF-MDC Holdings declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on company's common stock
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on company's common stock
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop on rising Ukraine tensions, oil gains
* U.S. oil rises $1/bbl on jobs growth, West-Russia tensions
* Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly gain
* EU's Ashton visits Iran for first time; nuclear issue on agenda
* Iran, world powers hold "substantive and useful" nuclear talks
* U.S. State Dept. says June deadline on Syria chemical weapons at risk
* ANALYSIS-Qatar rift is pivotal test for disunited Gulf families
EGYPT
* Three killed in Cairo clashes, 48 wounded across Egypt
* Egypt army chief Sisi says economic situation is very difficult
SAUDI ARABIA
* S.Arabia designates Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group
* Saudi sentences 3 suspected militants to death for 2003 bombing
* Fitch upgrades Saudi Arabia to 'AA'; outlook stable
QATAR
* Qatar "will not bow to pressure to alter foreign policy"
* Qatar Air may buy more A380s, but not for longest routes
