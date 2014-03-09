DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop on rising Ukraine tensions, oil gains

* U.S. oil rises $1/bbl on jobs growth, West-Russia tensions

* Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly gain

* EU's Ashton visits Iran for first time; nuclear issue on agenda

* Iran, world powers hold "substantive and useful" nuclear talks

* U.S. State Dept. says June deadline on Syria chemical weapons at risk

* ANALYSIS-Qatar rift is pivotal test for disunited Gulf families

EGYPT

* Three killed in Cairo clashes, 48 wounded across Egypt

* Egypt army chief Sisi says economic situation is very difficult

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia designates Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group

* Saudi sentences 3 suspected militants to death for 2003 bombing

* Fitch upgrades Saudi Arabia to 'AA'; outlook stable

QATAR

* Qatar "will not bow to pressure to alter foreign policy"

* Qatar Air may buy more A380s, but not for longest routes