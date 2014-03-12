UPDATE 1-UK retail sales post biggest quarterly fall since 2010
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks give ground, copper takes a spill
* U.S. oil falls to $100 on China bond concern, stockpiles
* Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt climbs on talk of Sisi presidential bid; Qatar drops as IQ goes ex-div
* India to slash Iran oil imports to meet nuclear deal parameters- sources
* Libyan parliament sacks PM after tanker escapes rebel-held port
* Ukraine appeals to West as Crimea turns to Russia
* Rouhani has not increased freedoms in Iran, UN chief says
* Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow abroad from Libya -UN
* Syrian forces advance to edge of rebel border town
* Israel says regrets killing of Jordanian judge
* Lebanon's snow-free ski resorts push economy downhill
* Anti-corruption chief appointed to head Cyprus central bank
* Al Qaeda hijacks spirit of Syria revolt three years on
* U.N. anti-drugs chief praises Iran fight despite executions
TURKEY
* Death of Turkish boy hurt in protests rekindles unrest across country
* Swiss to ask European court to review genocide denial case
* Turkish lira weakens, dollars hoarded ahead of elections
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.97 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Coca Cola Icecek: Nomura cuts price target
* RESEARCH ALERT-Anadolu Efes: Nomura cuts price target
EGYPT
* Bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in Cairo, no one hurt
* Egyptian security forces kill "terrorist" in Cairo shoot-out
* Egypt's Moussa: political future possible for Brotherhood
* Egyptian court drops verdict against Juhayna Food Industries
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD predicts loan growth of 8-10 pct in 2014
* Emirates REIT to raise $135 mln in first Dubai IPO since 2009
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Feb inflation at 2.6 pct, highest since Jan 2011
* UAE's NBAD picks banks for five-year Aussie bond-IFR
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco to produce gas for phosphate project, power plant
* Saudi Arabia's Feb crude oil output inches up to 9.849 mln bpd - source
QATAR
* Consortium led by Spain's FCC gets Doha Metro contract
* Reuters Insider - Qatar's ambitious World Cup goal
* Qatar sells Q2 condensate at lower premiums -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in IOC's Paradip refinery-PTI in Economic Times
BAHRAIN
* Bomb wounds two policemen in Bahraini Shi'ite village
OMAN
* Mill in Oman tenders for 60,000 tonnes wheat
* Oman c.bank tells lenders to avoid conflicts of interest
