INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares under pressure as diplomatic
tensions rise on Crimea
* Brent rises by more than $1 ahead of Crimea referendum
* Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine
crisis
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar boosts Dubai but Ukraine hurts rest
of region
* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from
reserve currency {MEAST-INVM]
* Kerry urges Abbas to make 'tough decisions' on peace
* Syrian forces fully control rebel stronghold near Lebanon
* Tanker that loaded oil in Libyan rebel port still in Med
-minister
* Iran pursuing banned items for nuclear, missile work -US
official
* Iran's Zarif expects "tougher" round of nuclear talks with
world powers
EGYPT
* Coal is no solution to Egypt's energy woes-Environment
Minister
* Egypt to accept offers of imported rice in procurement
tenders
* Egypt says food subsidy bill to be $4.31 billion - report
* Egyptian militants outwit army in Sinai battlefield
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE, Abu Dhabi roll over $20 bln of Dubai's debt
* Dubai's Emaar expects listing of retail unit within months
-chairman
* TABLE-Dubai Feb inflation at 2.6 pct y/y, highest since
Dec 2009
SAUDI ARABIA
* Virgin Mobile Middle East plans Saudi launch by June
* Saudi c.bank gov says rates reasonable, no impact from Fed
* Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank
gov
QATAR
* TABLE-Housing rents boost Qatar Feb inflation to 2.7 pct
y/y
OMAN
* First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed
