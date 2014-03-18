DUBAI, March 18 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, yen retreats as Ukraine
worries ease
* Brent oil falls $2 as Crimea threat eases, global demand
wanes
* Gold off six-month high as equities gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property, banks lift UAE bourses after
Dubai debt rollover
* Lebanese army blows up suspect car close to Syrian border
* Iran, six powers seek nuclear progress in shadow of
Ukraine crisis
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black market
* Egypt's GDP grew 1.2 pct in first half 2013/14 - minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Emaar's retail spin-off plan won't affect rating -
S&P
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim plans Middle East cinema
expansion
* Coutts exec Dugan resigns to join NBAD as CIO
* Etisalat's Egyptian unit considers stock market listing
SAUDI ARABIA
* Philips buys majority stake in Saudi lighting firm
QATAR
* UPDATE 1-Qatar sells May al-Shaheen crude at lowest
premiums since Oct 2011 -trade
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus shrinks to $10.2 bln in January
KUWAIT
* Pakistan c.bank blocks sale of Meezan Bank stake, Kuwait's
Noor says
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)