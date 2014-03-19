Italy - Factors to watch on April 18
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian shares in cautious start before Fed review
* U.S. oil climbs more than $1/bbl on strong equities, Ukraine
* Gold steadies after fall; equities watched
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps on Emaar breakout; oil weighs on Saudi stocks
* Ukraine crisis not seen hurting Iran nuclear talks -EU
* Protests flare across Lebanon against 'siege' of border town
* U.S. shuts Syrian embassy, consulates, orders diplomats out
* Iran oil exports show steady increase as Asia buys more
* Libyan rebel leader calls US Navy "pirates" after tanker seized
* Algeria's Bouteflika plans constitution amendments, economic reforms
* War crimes evidence in Syria solid enough for indictment - UN
* Israel says might not carry out Palestinian prisoner release
* ANALYSIS-Could Iran's Arak reactor be "de-fanged" to ease bomb fears?
* Syria chemical weapons store attacked by rockets-sources
TURKEY
* Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 10 Turkish banks
* Turkish assets gain as central bank keeps policy tight
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction
* SOCAR Turkey secures financing from Denizbank for Star refinery
* Turkey treasury zero-coupon bond yield below forecast at auction
* RESEARCH ALERT-Turkish Airlines: Barclays cuts target price
* RESEARCH ALERT-ENKA Insaat: Renaissance Capital raises to buy
EGYPT
* Hamas calls Egypt blockade a "crime against humanity"
* Egypt buys 175,000 T Russian, U.S., Romanian wheat
* Egyptian court jails policeman linked to Islamist deaths
* Egypt security forces prevent Islamist news conference
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers raises dividend after 30 pct profit rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Lease announces placement of new Boeing 777-300ER with Emirates
* Morgan Stanley advises Dubai's Emaar on plans to list retail arm
* Dubai's Arabtec triples net profit, resumes dividend payments
* Emirates Steel cuts banks, pricing as loan oversubscribed
SAUDI ARABIA
* Russia's Lukoil hopeful of new gas deal in Saudi Empty Quarter
* Saudi switch to efficient power plants to save 550,000 b/d crude-SEC head
* Saudi Arabia says Qatar must change policy to end security spat - media
QATAR
* Qatar to sign projects worth up to $50 bln in 2014 -c.bank
* Qatar 2022 World Cup committee denies wrongdoing
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat plans no bonds in 2014, to pay off small loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)