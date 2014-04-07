BRIEF-China Lodging Group reports preliminary results for hotel operation in Q1 2017
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan tech shares slip; others relieved at U.S. jobs
* US crude slips on Libyan oil port stand-off agreement
* Gold climbs as US jobs data soothes interest rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi's Aldar at 4-year high; Egypt hits 8-week low
* Libyan rebels, government agree to gradually reopen occupied oil ports
* Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq
* Blast kills at least 29 Syrian rebels in Homs -monitoring group
* Netanyahu vows retaliation after Palestinian treaty move
* Tunisia arrests Islamist militants after bomb mishap
* Navies of Iran, Pakistan to hold joint drill in Hormuz strait
* U.S. cautions citizens against travel via Baghdad airport due to "specific threat"
* SUKUK PIPELINE - Issue plans around the world
EGYPT
* Egyptian law shielding state deals set to go to cabinet - minister
* Egypt says has resolved dispute with developer SODIC
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai gold exchange to introduce spot gold contract in June
* Dubai gold centre to tighten sourcing supervision
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's Emirates REIT expands IPO due to strong demand
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar considers eventual IPO of property management unit
* Fourth Iranian held in UAE over businessman's kidnap-source
* Barclays to sell UAE retail ops to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for $177 mln
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift Leasing
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Almarai Q1 profit rises 7.3 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi's Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales growth
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rise 13.5 pct
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Americana chairman says unaware of potential stake sale
* Kuwait's NIG says signs MoU to sell 30 pct of Noor for $99 mln
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Car bomb explodes in Bahrain capital, F1 race unaffected
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 arnings estimates
* Bahrain's Investcorp tie-up targets European distressed debt
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* China lodging group, limited announces its preliminary results for hotel operation in the first quarter of 2017
JAKARTA, April 17 U.S. video streaming service provider Netflix is in talks with Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to roll out its service in the country, a spokesman at the Indonesian company said.