DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed minutes soothe sentiment

* U.S. crude oil up on spike in gas demand, technical trade

* Gold holds near 2-week high on easing rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise, China worries weigh on Saudi petchems

* U.S. may test influence at U.N. by denying visa to Iran envoy

* Netanyahu orders cutback in contacts with Palestinian Authority

* Iran, six powers seek to narrow "significant gaps" in nuclear talks

* Jordan to issue $1 billion of bonds in July -central bank chief

* Hezbollah confident in Assad, West resigned to stalemate

* Libya's oil guards take control of Hariga port, Zueitina pending

* Iraq minister sees deal soon with Kurds on oil exports

TURKEY

* Election board rejects Turkish opposition call for Ankara re-run

* Turkey's humbled secular opposition seeks to shed elitist image

* Turkey's Sabanci sells Sasa unit to Indorama Ventures for $62 mln

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $75 mln

* Turkey Eurobond almost completes foreign borrowing for the year

* Turkey's Oyak eyes cement acquisitions in Europe, Africa

* Turkey's TAB Gida plans share sale, hires JP Morgan, Jefferies

* Update-Moody's:No impact on ratings due to new series of notes to be issued by Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company

* Turkish central bank sells 20 bln lira in repo, bids 30.39 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Oyak Securities cuts to market perform

* Turkey's vehicle sales shrink by 30 pct in March -association

* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts to hold

EGYPT

* x-Egypt's Citadel Capital says rights issue fully subscribed

* U.S. targets Egypt militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis

* Egypt to announce steps on subsidy reform before next month's election - minister

* Egypt arrests journalist said to work for Al Jazeera - agency

* Egypt pound weakens at c.bank dollar sale, on black mkt

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding 2013 profit rises 37 percent

* New refinery promises some relief to Egypt fuel crisis

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Marka eyes fashion, retail growth across Gulf

* Brazil's BRF raises stake in Abu Dhabi's Federal Foods

* Dubai developer Nakheel's Q1 net profit rises 28 pct

* BRIEF-Austal says co awarded contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil to design and construct two ferries

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Khodari says labour reform impact to start fading in H2

* Saudi Arabia's NCB names advisers for share sale

* Saudi telco regulator to re-tender piggyback mobile licence

* Saudi authorities asked to allow school sport for girls - agency

* Second-in-line to Saudi throne denounces banks -media

* Saudi records 11 cases of MERS virus in Jeddah

* Saudi British Bank Q1 profit rises 14 pct

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank first-quarter net profit rises 13.7 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hopes for remedy to Gulf row over Qatar soon

OMAN

* Oman plans LPG plant aimed at local market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)