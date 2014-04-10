BRIEF-M2I Q1 revenue up 31.9 percent at 8.0 million euros
April 27 Maison Internationale De L'informatique M2I SAS:
DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed minutes soothe sentiment
* U.S. crude oil up on spike in gas demand, technical trade
* Gold holds near 2-week high on easing rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise, China worries weigh on Saudi petchems
* U.S. may test influence at U.N. by denying visa to Iran envoy
* Netanyahu orders cutback in contacts with Palestinian Authority
* Iran, six powers seek to narrow "significant gaps" in nuclear talks
* Jordan to issue $1 billion of bonds in July -central bank chief
* Hezbollah confident in Assad, West resigned to stalemate
* Libya's oil guards take control of Hariga port, Zueitina pending
* Iraq minister sees deal soon with Kurds on oil exports
TURKEY
* Election board rejects Turkish opposition call for Ankara re-run
* Turkey's humbled secular opposition seeks to shed elitist image
* Turkey's Sabanci sells Sasa unit to Indorama Ventures for $62 mln
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $75 mln
* Turkey Eurobond almost completes foreign borrowing for the year
* Turkey's Oyak eyes cement acquisitions in Europe, Africa
* Turkey's TAB Gida plans share sale, hires JP Morgan, Jefferies
* Update-Moody's:No impact on ratings due to new series of notes to be issued by Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company
* Turkish central bank sells 20 bln lira in repo, bids 30.39 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Oyak Securities cuts to market perform
* Turkey's vehicle sales shrink by 30 pct in March -association
* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts to hold
EGYPT
* x-Egypt's Citadel Capital says rights issue fully subscribed
* U.S. targets Egypt militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis
* Egypt to announce steps on subsidy reform before next month's election - minister
* Egypt arrests journalist said to work for Al Jazeera - agency
* Egypt pound weakens at c.bank dollar sale, on black mkt
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding 2013 profit rises 37 percent
* New refinery promises some relief to Egypt fuel crisis
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Marka eyes fashion, retail growth across Gulf
* Brazil's BRF raises stake in Abu Dhabi's Federal Foods
* Dubai developer Nakheel's Q1 net profit rises 28 pct
* BRIEF-Austal says co awarded contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil to design and construct two ferries
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Khodari says labour reform impact to start fading in H2
* Saudi Arabia's NCB names advisers for share sale
* Saudi telco regulator to re-tender piggyback mobile licence
* Saudi authorities asked to allow school sport for girls - agency
* Second-in-line to Saudi throne denounces banks -media
* Saudi records 11 cases of MERS virus in Jeddah
* Saudi British Bank Q1 profit rises 14 pct
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank first-quarter net profit rises 13.7 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait hopes for remedy to Gulf row over Qatar soon
OMAN
* Oman plans LPG plant aimed at local market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 63.1 million versus EUR 59.9 million year ago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)