INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple shares jump 8 pct, Asian stocks lag

* Brent climbs, stays above $109 on Ukraine tensions

* Gold holds near 2-1/2 month low as equities rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings lift UAE mkts but weigh on Qatar, Saudi

* U.S. says 'disappointed' by Palestinian unity deal

* U.S. sharply criticizes Iran's election to U.N. committee

* Hamas, Abbas's PLO announce reconciliation agreement

* U.N. chief demands Security Council action on Syria

* Turkey's Erdogan offers condolences for 1915 killings of Armenians

* Pakistan raises $1.1 billion from first 3G, 4G auction

* Political deadlock blocks election of Lebanese president

* Iraq's southern oil exports on track for record in April

* Libya expects $8 bln deficit in 2014 after oil shutout

EGYPT

* Two policemen, militant killed in Egypt

* New law to lure investors to Egypt could feed corruption, critics say

* Egypt pounds weakens at official rate, strengthens on black market

* Billions needed to upgrade Egypt's power grid as summer crunch looms

* Paying for giant Nile dam itself, Ethiopia thwarts Egypt but takes risks

* Serendipity aids Egypt in struggle to recover stolen heritage

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Transurban in $6.6 bln deal to buy Queensland Motorways

* Union willing to enter negotiations to aid Etihad-Alitalia talks

* Dubai's Emaar Properties says profits to quadruple by 2018

* New Issue-Mubadala prices $750 mln 2022 bond

* Dubai's DHCOG to make $319 mln early debt repayment

* No property bubble looms in Abu Dhabi, executives say

* UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 27 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit soars as trading recovers

* Dubai's Drake and Scull wins $40 mln Algeria contract

* IFR-Abu Dhabi's TAQA picks banks for bond roadshow

* Dubai Investments expects Q1 net profit to rise 26 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince says Gulf states must balance threat from Iran

* Saudi Telecom picks banks for debut sukuk issue - sources

* Saudi Arabia reports 11 new cases of MERS virus, first in Mecca

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net climbs 8 pct, beats estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait inflation edges up to 3.0 pct y/y in March

* Kuwait's Al Madina files for protection, uncertain of viability

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says expels representative of Shi'ite Ayatollah Sistani

OMAN

* Omani govt raises $530 mln from sale of 19 pct of Omantel

