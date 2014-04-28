DUBAI, April 28 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares stutter on Ukraine tension,
event risk
* Brent nudges up near $110 on Ukraine tensionsCLc1LCOc1
* Gold at 1-1/2 week high on safe-haven bids on Ukraine
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets weak but Dubai, Saudi
rise
* Lebanon's Audi says Q1 net profit $85.8 mln
* Libyan oil port Zueitina to re-open after damage assessed
* Sectarian strife threatens Iraq ahead of election
* Syria misses self-imposed deadline for destroying chemical
arms
* Netanyahu tells Abbas to 'tear up' pact with Hamas
* Zarif says most Iranians support nuclear deal with West
* US concerned about Iran missiles, committed to Gulf
security
* Signs of new natural gas field found off Israel coast
EGYPT
* Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year
* Sisi urges big vote in Egyptian election; Islamists urge
boycott
* Egyptian judge to rule on mass death sentence
* Egypt's Citadel sells stake in Sudanese Egyptian Bank
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Berlin asks shareholders for cash after 2013 loss
* Abu Dhabi government fund backing Etisalat's Maroc Tel buy
- sources
* UAE regulator cuts minimum sukuk size, eases securities
borrowing
* UAE Etisalat profit rises as revenue and subscribers grow
* Dubai's Aramex Q1 net profit climbs 14 pct on higher
revenues
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia has 26 more cases of MERS virus, 10 dead
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi PetroRabigh says oil unit back after maintenance
QATAR
* Qatar Airways bid for extra Manila flights rejected -
Inquirer
* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 38 pct
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Nakilat Q1 profit rises 17 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait signs LNG import deal with Qatargas
* Kuwait issues new rules for increasing company stakes
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait Finance House says CEO to retire from May 1 -
bourse statement
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sentences eight people to life for policeman bomb
death
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
