BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 mln
* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.
DUBAI May 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ride Wall St gains after upbeat U.S. data
* Brent down over $1 on China worries; gasoline prices drop
* Gold near 3-week high as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift UAE, Qatar mkts; Saudi Arabia retreats
* MIDEAST MONEY-Private equity revives as regional markets reopen
* U.S. recognizes Syria opposition offices as 'foreign mission'
* Hamas frees six Fatah prisoners as part of unity pact
* Libyan oil output is 250,000 bpd as new protest hits east
* Profits drop at Jordan's Arab Potash Co
* Libya confirms Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime minister
* Intel submits plan for nearly $6 bln Israel chip plant upgrade
* China aims to boost military relations with Iran
* Algerian deposit helps shore up Tunisia's currency reserves
TURKEY
* Turkish parliament commission to probe alleged corruption
* Turkish short-term bond yields rise after inflation data
* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $68 mln
* Turkey builds wall in token effort to secure border with Syria
* Turkey, China in talks on $10-12 bln energy investment - minister
* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.57 bln
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi says Muslim Brotherhood is finished
* Egypt's Sisi says faced two assassination attempts
* Egypt delays announcing bond sale's results, amid rising yields
* Egypt pound hits 10-month low as black market rate weakens
* Gulf Arabs free fuel for Egypt reaches $6 billion in value
* Egypt's Palm Hills in talks over $342.5 mln loan
* Telecom Egypt agrees to pay 2.5 bln EGP for mobile licence
* Egypt investigates suspected MERS coronavirus death
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC sets weaker April Murban crude price
* Gold industry shifts east as Dubai plans huge refinery, spot contract
* UAE's Etisalat to sell W.African business for $650 mln
* Dubai's economy to grow around 5 pct this year, same as 2013 -stats office
* Dubai Investments Q1 net profit jumps 26 pct; plans divestment - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia: MERS cases reach more than 400, more than 100 dead
* Empty seat as Saudi prisoner skips Guantanamo review hearing
* Persistent Saudi-U.S. differences hurt Syria strategy
* Saudi Arabia buys 590,000 T of hard and soft wheat -GSFMO
QATAR
* Qatar takes full control of national airline
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2009
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank first-quarter net profit falls
* Update-Moody's assigns (P)B2 to Paroc's 2020 Notes; stable outlook (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.
LIMA, April 19 Workers at miner Southern Copper in Peru completed their tenth day of an indefinite strike on Wednesday, though the company said it had not significantly impacted output.