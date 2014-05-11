DUBAI May 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise, push Dow to record; euro slips on ecb view

* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade

* Gold down for week on dollar rise, Fed; platinum drop

* Assad's forces take Homs, "capital of Syrian revolt"

* IMF says Lebanon economy to grow by 4 percent in medium term

* Militants attack presidential palace in mounting Yemen turmoil

* Iran's bad debt push reveals problem, and silver lining

* Rights groups urge Palestinians to join International Criminal Court

EGYPT

* Egypt's tax hike on wealthy to last three years

* Egypt minister hails savings from smart-card system for bread distribution

* Egypt charges 200 Islamist militants with bombings, other iolence

* Egypt's Sisi lowers expectations for change

* Egypt's MNHD thrives as housing demand weathers political crisis

* Egypt's GB Auto posts 5.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit

* Egypt's pound hits new low, weakens on official and black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE M3 money supply growth eases to 9.9 pct y/y in Feb

* Jumeirah Group to invest $2 bln in hotels expansion

* Dubai fund ICD's financial results disclosed as it readies bond sale

* Etisalat seeks banks to arrange debut bond deal

* Moody's affirms Emirates NBD's long-term rating; outlook changed to stable from negative

* Etihad does not need to conduct tender offer for India's Jet -regulator

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis keep June crude supply steady to 1 asia buyer

* Saudi Arabia finds another 32 MERS cases as disease spreads

QATAR

* Qatar bank lending, M2 growth ease in March

* Qatar Petroleum to spend around $11 bln to redevelop offshore oil field

* Qatar sees no worrying rise in concentration of bank lending

KUWAIT

* Cost cuts help Kuwait's Agility to 11 pct profit rise

OMAN

* National Bank Of Oman appoints new chief executive officer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)