DUBAI May 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares off to a cautious start on Ukraine anxiety

* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade

* Gold falls to 1-week low on euro despite rising Ukraine tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on retail profit-taking; Qatar at new high

* Iran leader slams West's "stupid" missile stance before talks

* After anti-Qaeda offensive, Yemen militants signal resilience

* Jordan April inflation unchanged at 3.2 pct y/y

* Iran's illicit procurement appears to slow amid nuclear talks -UN experts

EGYPT

* BP aims to invest $1.5 bln in Egypt in 2014 - MENA

* Egypt's Arabian Cement announces share price for IPO

* Egypt's local wheat purchases at more than 1.2 mln tonnes: minister

* Egypt to get more than $3 bln in free fuel from Saudi by August: official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai agrees $1.7 bln sale of German packaging firm Mauser to CD&R - sources

* Dubai bourse changes trading session structure ahead of MSCI upgrade

* Dubai's Shuaa Capital swings to Q1 profit -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Naimi: Willing to supply more oil in case of shortage

* Saudi Arabia warns of MERS risk from camels as cases rise

* TABLE-Saudi imports fall 9.1 pct y/y in March, non-oil export growth slows

QATAR

* UK fraud office steps up probe into Barclays over Qatar -FT

* Qatar T-bill yields dip to fresh lows, banks awash with funds

* Qatar bourse says to list first exchange-traded funds

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs $12bn LNG supply deal with Shell

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit up 10 pct

* Kuwait's Americana Q1 profit rises 10.4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Islamic bank Al Baraka posts near-flat Q1 profit

OMAN

* Omani power firms set to double profits after share offer-executive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)