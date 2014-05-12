DUBAI May 12 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares off to a cautious start on Ukraine
anxiety
* U.S. crude edged lower in range bound trade
* Gold falls to 1-week low on euro despite rising Ukraine
tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops on retail profit-taking; Qatar
at new high
* Iran leader slams West's "stupid" missile stance before
talks
* After anti-Qaeda offensive, Yemen militants signal
resilience
* Jordan April inflation unchanged at 3.2 pct y/y
* Iran's illicit procurement appears to slow amid nuclear
talks -UN experts
EGYPT
* BP aims to invest $1.5 bln in Egypt in 2014 - MENA
* Egypt's Arabian Cement announces share price for IPO
* Egypt's local wheat purchases at more than 1.2 mln tonnes:
minister
* Egypt to get more than $3 bln in free fuel from Saudi by
August: official
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai agrees $1.7 bln sale of German packaging firm Mauser
to CD&R - sources
* Dubai bourse changes trading session structure ahead of
MSCI upgrade
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital swings to Q1 profit -statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Naimi: Willing to supply more oil in case of
shortage
* Saudi Arabia warns of MERS risk from camels as cases rise
* TABLE-Saudi imports fall 9.1 pct y/y in March, non-oil
export growth slows
QATAR
* UK fraud office steps up probe into Barclays over Qatar
-FT
* Qatar T-bill yields dip to fresh lows, banks awash with
funds
* Qatar bourse says to list first exchange-traded funds
KUWAIT
* Kuwait signs $12bn LNG supply deal with Shell
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit up 10 pct
* Kuwait's Americana Q1 profit rises 10.4 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Islamic bank Al Baraka posts near-flat Q1 profit
OMAN
* Omani power firms set to double profits after share
offer-executive
