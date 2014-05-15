DUBAI May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares step back from highs, bonds supported

* U.S. crude, Brent hit 3-week highs on Cushing, gasoline draw

* Platinum, palladium set to extend rally; gold holds gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings, technicals lift Egypt; MSCI trio pull back

* MSCI reclassifies stock indexes, Twitter on world index

* U.S. positions forces in Sicily over Libya security fears

* Tunisian premier sees $927 mln deficit cut in 2014

* Six powers, Iran start work on drafting long-term nuclear deal

* Libya's sovereign wealth fund to invest in bourse, set up budget reserve fund

* Public employees demand big raise from Lebanese parliament

* US urges divided Gulf to unite against threats like Iran

TURKEY

* Furious Turks heckle Erdogan after at least 274 die in mine disaster

* US offers assistance to Turkey after mine disaster

* Mine disaster casts spotlight on Turkey's industry regulation

* Turkish central bank sells $20 mln in forex auction, bids $30 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 13 bln lira in repo, bids 24.65 bln lira

EGYPT

* Egypt wants arbitration resolved to allow gas exports from Israel

* Egypt pound hits new low as c.bank sells forex for food imports

* Egypt's Arabian Cement Co. shares to start trading on Sunday -bourse

* Egypt seizes bomb-making material near Suez Canal

* Egypt's debt to foreign oil firms up at $5.9 billion-paper

* Egypt buys 2 mln tonnes of local wheat, price unchanged

* Egypt's Talaat Moustafa posts 15 pct increase in Q1 net profit

* Egyptian steel firm Ezz's profit climbs on stronger prices

* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q1 net profit of $43 mln

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* New Issue-ICD prices a dual tranche deal

* Dubai's ICD launches upsized sukuk, smaller bond issue - leads

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA 2014 capex forecast at $2.15 bln - CFO

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April CPI +2.9 pct y/y, highest since Feb 2011

* UAE's Etisalat completes $5.7 bln Maroc Tel stake buy from Vivendi

* UAE's TAQA Q1 net profit jumps 158 pct on higher oil, gas revenues

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king appoints son as governor of Riyadh province

* Saudi-based IDB says plans benchmark sukuk issue around May 2015

* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo face higher costs for petrochemical plant expansion

* WHO says deadly MERS virus very serious, but not an emergency

* Saudi developer ACWA confirms Fransi as IPO adviser

* Iran says no written invitation, but visit to Saudi Arabia on agenda - IRNA

QATAR

* Qatar sets out labour reforms after rights criticism, but no timetable

* TABLE-Qatar April inflation climbs to 5-mth high of 2.8 pct y/y

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Sohar to issue $182 mln capital-boosting convertible bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)