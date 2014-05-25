DUBAI May 25 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on U.S. housing data; Ukraine
vote looms
* Brent, U.S. crude push higher on geopolitical worries
* Palladium falls on profit taking, stronger dollar; gold
flat
* Lebanon heads for presidential vacuum after final failed
vote
* Iraq reaches pipeline to fix it after offensive against
insurgents
* Al Qaeda gunmen storm Yemeni city, 27 people killed
* Pope launches Holy Land visit with Syria peace appeal
EGYPT
* UAE to continue political, economic support to Egypt after
poll -report
* Sisi says Egypt will not allow threats to security from
Libya
* In Egypt, poll finds slim majority back Sisi
* Egypt has bought around 3 mln tonnes of local wheat -
minister
* Islamist militant leader in Egypt's Sinai killed -security
sources
* Global Telecom books in cost of Algerian settlement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat scraps buyout offer to Maroc Telecom minority
shareholders
* Abu Dhabi eyes food sector growth as investors tap trade
zone
* Rivals turn on Etihad after report of royal funding
QATAR
* Qatar fund commits $2 bln investment to Russia - RDIF
* Qatar's Ooredoo signs $1 bln loan deal to repay existing
debt
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini rights activist free after two years in jail
