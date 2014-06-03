BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund
DUBAI, June 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads gains in Asian shares after solid U.S. data
* Brent, U.S. crude slip on dollar strength, ample supply
* Gold trades near 4-month low as higher equities curb demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slips on profit-taking, World Cup concern
* London-based EIIB proposes tender offer, share buyback
* Obama administration to work with Palestinian unity government
* Libya's new premier Maiteeq takes office amid strife
* Shortfall in Middle East oil investment could push up prices-IEA
* UN nuclear chief upbeat on Iran but says bomb probe will take time
* EMERGING MARKETS-ECB, China support emerging markets; Qatar, UAE fall on debut
* First cargo of piped Iraqi Kurdish sails to Morocco
* Royal Jordanian Airlines to get $141 mln cash injection in 2014-exec
* Malaysia says Cadbury products found not to contain pig DNA
* IATA cuts global airline forecast to $18 bln
* 100 years on, airlines hampered by history, IATA says
* INSIGHT-Once on the edge of defeat, Syria's Assad runs again for president
TURKEY
* Turkey's Sisecam says unit starts talks to buy France's ARC
* Russia's Alfa Group says three shareholders a crowd in Turkcell
* Turkish central bank governor says GDP growth around 4 pct - presentation
EGYPT
* Top Egyptian TV comic says show pulled off air
* Egypt, citing security, wants foreign companies to help monitor social media
* Egypt waters down stock market tax after bourse drops sharply
* Egypt pound stable at c.bank sale, on black market after elections
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 8.9 pct yr/yr in April
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia raises July Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
* Saudi Mobily cuts profit by $90 mln after rival scraps tie-up
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's TDIC narrows 2013 loss on higher revenues
* UAE's Etisalat adds banks for debut four-part bond -sources
* Reuters Insider - Breakingviews: To Etihad, making loss in Europe makes sense
* Moody's assigns (P) Baa2 first-time issuer rating to Emaar Malls Group; stable outlook
* Dubai's Arabtec says to float unit's shares in Egypt
* Emirates airline sees progress soon on A380 engine upgrade
QATAR
* FIFA investigation into Qatar 2022 to report within weeks
* After Taliban prisoner swap, concerns surface in U.S. over Qatar's role
* Qatar image would suffer more than economy if World Cup lost
* CAF boss Hayatou slams 'smear campaign' over Qatar bid
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Qatar's banking system
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says looking to import Iranian natural gas
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain budget gap doubles in 2013, spending rise lowest since 2009
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman inflation at 4-mth high of 1.5 pct y/y in April
* Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes share swap ratio for Bank Sohar merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
