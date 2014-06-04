DUBAI, June 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, rising U.S. yields bolster dollar

* Brent holds near $109 ahead of stock data, ECB decision

* Gold holds near 4-month low as investors await U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets pull back, led by Qatar

* Obama Syria policy under fire from his former envoy

* Lockheed to deliver first of 36 F-16s to Iraq this week

* Outgoing Libyan PM Thinni to stay for now after rival takes office

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Middle East spending gap may let Big Oil off hook

* Syrians vote in wartime election set to extend Assad's rule

* Airlines' summit highlights shift of power to Gulf carriers

* Iran's reactor fuel demand emerges as sticking point in nuclear talks

* U.N. welcomes Palestinian unity government rejected by Israel

* Islamic Development Bank loans $180 mln for Africa projects

* Libyan currency under pressure as chaos, budget crisis deepen

* Shortfall in Middle East oil investment could push up prices -IEA

* Bangladesh seeks sukuk rule amendments, sovereign issuance

TURKEY

* Turkey's Erdogan calls CNN reporter "agent" for his coverage of protests

* Moody's takes rating actions on 11 Turkish banks

* Turkey's Halkbank says to study banking opportunities in Serbia

* Turkish PM Erdogan criticises central bank over interest rates

* Turkey lifts block on access to YouTube - official

* Turkey sees energy import bill at $61 billion in 2014

* Turkey's Simsek says inflation under control, will enter downward trend

* TAV in talks to build new terminal at Istanbul airport

EGYPT

* Sisi won 96.91 pct in Egypt's presidential vote-commission

* Egypt invites Iranian president to Sisi's inauguration

* Egypt's Meditrade buys 24,500 T sunflower oil in tender- trade

* Egypt pound in black market strengthens after elections -traders

* Egypt business activity shrinks in May - PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi MERS data review shows big jump in number of deaths

* Saudi king invites countries to attend donor conference for Egypt

* Saudi Arabia sacks minister criticised over handling of MERS

* Middle East Crude-Saudi raises July OSPs in line with expectations

* Saudi business activity growth slows in May; new orders drag

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi economy grows 5.2 pct in 2013, slower than expected

* Cooling firm Tabreed wins $1.6 bln contract from UAE Armed Forces

* Abu Dhabi's TDIC secures financing to repay $2 bln bonds in 2014

* UAE business activity growth in May eases from record high

* PineBridge Investments raises $140 mln for GCC real estate fund

QATAR

* World Cup re-vote just one possible FIFA option - Champagne

* Qatar allowing freed Taliban men to move freely in country -Gulf official

KUWAIT

* Update-Moody's upgrades Gulf Bank's deposit rating to Baa1; positive outlook

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget surplus shrinks in Jan-March, oil receipts fall

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)