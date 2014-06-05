REPEAT-UPDATE 3-LVMH's Arnault swoops to take full control of Christian Dior
* Arnault family to buy out minority Christian Dior shareholders
DUBAI, June 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-China data disappoints, euro hostage to ECB ability to surprise
* Brent hits 3-wk low as Ukraine tensions cool
* Gold holds near 4-month low as ECB move on rates awaited
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, UAE and Qatar remain weak
* Assad declared landslide victor in wartime Syrian election
* Libya could stop exporting crude oil in days
* Kerry says US to work with, monitor new Palestinian government
* Kerry says Lebanon needs president to meet security challenge
* July deadline for Iran nuclear deal appears in jeopardy -envoys
TURKEY
* Moody's confirms A3 ratings on three Turkish SME-backed covered bonds
* Turkey plans tax amnesty ahead of presidential polls
* Turkey's lira hits 5-week low after Erdogan criticises c.bank again
* Turkey's Isbank sells 273 mln lira NPL portfolio for 44 mln lira
* Turkey's Cukurova says in talks on financing to resolve Turkcell row
* Head of leading Turkish business group TUSIAD resigns
* Turkey's Karsan sees sales doubling to 550 mln euros by 2015
* Turkey's Alternatifbank plans up to $350 mln borrowing abroad
* Turk Telekom starts roadshow in UK, US for maximum $1 bln bond issue
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to raise $1 bln through investment fund to support tourism
* Egypt changes wheat import rules, could help French sales
* Egypt's currency black market under threat as confidence rises
* White House welcomes Sisi election, presses Egypt over rights
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi study strengthens case against camels in MERS outbreak
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch Affirms Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
* Dubai Islamic Bank buys 25 pct of Indonesia's Bank Panin -report
* UAE's Dana Gas says won't comment on rumours that drove up stock
KUWAIT
* Kuwait suspends TV programmes over report related to "plot" tape
* Kuwaiti faces Guantanamo transfer hearing after security assurances
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman April bank lending growth at 14-mth high, M2 slows
* Oman's Raysut Cement appoints new CEO -statement
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Mumtalakat ends losing streak, CEO says profits to stay
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Arnault family to buy out minority Christian Dior shareholders
* Says 2016 net profit up 289.7 percent y/y at 2.3 billion yuan ($334.08 million)