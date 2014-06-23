GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
DUBAI, June 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat China PMI boosts Asian stocks, Aussie; oil firm on Iraq
* U.S. crude hits nine-month high above $107 on short-covering
* Gold slips on stronger equities, but holds above $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops as Arabtec concerns linger; FTSE impact on Qatar fades
* Iran rejects U.S. action in Iraq, ISIL tightens Syria border grip
* Libya approves overdue budget as eastern oil port reopens
* Yemen seals truce with Shi'ite rebels after clashes in capital
* Renegade general urges Turks, Qataris to leave east Libya
* Kerry to discuss possible oil supply disruptions from Iraq conflict-official
EGYPT
* Egypt to set rules next month for parliamentary vote
* Saudi's Almarai, Pepsico to invest at least $345 mln in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans long-term financing to replace Vela buy debt
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi exchange signs bonds listing, trading agreement
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.9 pct y/y
OMAN
* Oman power firms to start trading Monday after IPOs attract demand
* Oman scraps price controls for most goods, inflation impact seen minor
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain May inflation steady at 1.9 pct y/y
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
