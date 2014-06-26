DUBAI, June 26 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-asian shares up, bonds in demand amid hunt
for returns
* Brent drops below $114 as worries ease over Iraq supply
threat
* Gold slips as Asian stocks climb, but holds above
$1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai bounces back as Arabtec halts
freefall
* With new grip on oil fields, Iraq Kurds unveil plan to
ramp up exports
* Iraq insurgents seize oilfields, hit air base as U.S.
advisers arrive
* Tunisia to hold elections in October, November
* Iran hopes for end of sanctions boom but investors still
wary
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan set to run for presidency - Deputy PM
Arinc
* Turkey's Ziraat to issue five-year Eurobond - bankers
EGYPT
* Algeria, Egypt's Sisi talk security, gas shipments
* Egypt may scrap local wheat premium to combat smugglers
* Egypt-Saudi company to invest $245 million in housing
units
SAUDI ARABIA
* Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday to discuss Iraq and
Syria
* Saudi's Yansab hikes dividend for H1 2014
* Saudi Zain signs $1.2 bln supply deals to upgrade network
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Sudden plunge of Dubai's Arabtec teaches hard lessons
about Gulf stocks
* Dubai's Arabtec says restructuring won't hurt
projects
* Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5 bln debt early
* Emirates Global Aluminium project clears Guinea
hurdle
* Etihad says agreed principal terms to buy 49 pct of
Alitalia
* Samena Capital considers selling off parts of RAK Ceramics
OMAN
* Oman ruler suspends decision to scrap price controls after
public uproar
* Oman fund held talks with Bulgaria about Corpbank
rescue
* Oman's Electricity Holding Co picks advisers, plans $2.1
bln fundraising
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain opposition leader cleared of terrorism charges
* Bahrain April bank lending growth fastest since Nov 2012
