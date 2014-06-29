DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St closes up but ends week lower, Europe stocks down

* Oil steadies after big drop on easing supply fears

* Gold steady after U.S. consumer confidence data; platinum up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rally short-lived as Arabtec falls back

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bond market delivers vote of confidence in Dubai model

* Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric calls for prime minister to be chosen by Tuesday

* Saudi King tells Kerry he will press sunnis to join Iraq government

* Iraqi troops push to retake Tikrit from rebels, parties pursue talks

EGYPT

* Egypt's EFG Hermes says Beltone-Sawiris bid 30 pct below fair share price

* Egypt power crisis to crimp Ezz Steel's profits this year

* Egypt says BP gas project restarted, pledges to pay gas firm debts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King, in Ramadan message, vows to crush terrorists

* Saudi King sacks deputy defence minister - royal court

* In virus hunt, Saudi Arabia suspects African camel imports

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Builder's shaky foundations dent UAE's credibility

* Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's OMV stake-source

* Sanofi-led group buys Globalpharma stake from Dubai Investments

* UAE's First Gulf Bank prices debut 10 bln yen bond - statement

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar plans $75 mln capital-boosting loan

BAHRAIN

* Cavalli suitor investcorp walks away over high valuation-sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)