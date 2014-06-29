DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St closes up but ends week lower,
Europe stocks down
* Oil steadies after big drop on easing supply fears
* Gold steady after U.S. consumer confidence data; platinum
up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rally short-lived as Arabtec falls
back
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bond market delivers vote of confidence in
Dubai model
* Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric calls for prime minister to be
chosen by Tuesday
* Saudi King tells Kerry he will press sunnis to join Iraq
government
* Iraqi troops push to retake Tikrit from rebels, parties
pursue talks
EGYPT
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says Beltone-Sawiris bid 30 pct below
fair share price
* Egypt power crisis to crimp Ezz Steel's profits this year
* Egypt says BP gas project restarted, pledges to pay gas
firm debts
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King, in Ramadan message, vows to crush terrorists
* Saudi King sacks deputy defence minister - royal
court
* In virus hunt, Saudi Arabia suspects African camel imports
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Builder's shaky foundations dent UAE's
credibility
* Gazprom in talks to buy Abu Dhabi's OMV stake-source
* Sanofi-led group buys Globalpharma stake from Dubai
Investments
* UAE's First Gulf Bank prices debut 10 bln yen bond -
statement
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar plans $75 mln capital-boosting loan
BAHRAIN
* Cavalli suitor investcorp walks away over high
valuation-sources
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)