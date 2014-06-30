DUBAI, June 30 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Brent slips towards $113 as supply risks from Iraq ease
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains, yen edges
higher
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as volumes drop with
Ramadan
* Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly
gain
* After Iraq gains, Qaeda offshoot claims Islamic
"caliphate"
* Iraqi army presses Tikrit assault as lawmakers scramble to
fill posts
* INSIGHT-Sectarian genie is out of the bottle from Syria to
Iraq
* Israel's Netanyahu calls for supporting Kurdish
independence
* Israel cranks up media campaign ahead of Iran nuclear deal
deadline
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi approves revised budget with deficit at 10
pct of GDP
* Egypt's Beltone/Sawiris say no change to EFG Hermes offer
* Egypt's EGAS expects delay in gas import terminal -source
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Mobily signs $200 mln loan with Canada export agency
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital buys into Dubai's National
Petroleum Services
OMAN
* Omantel appoints new chief executive
QATAR
* Qatar May bank credit growth slowest since March 2011
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)