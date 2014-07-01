DUBAI, July 1 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start, dollar
soft
* Brent and U.S. crude reach 18-day low on easing Iraq
supply fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plunges as Gulf markets end worst
quarter in years
* Gold near 2-1/2 month top; softer dollar, fund inflows
boost appeal
* Kerry chides Iran ahead of Vienna nuclear talks, deadline
looms
* As caliphate is declared, Iraqi troops battle for Tikrit
* France says BNP-U.S deal preserves bank's future
* U.S. top court turns away Arab Bank appeal
* Emerging bond sales surpass $260 billion in first half
2014
* Gunmen kidnap leading Libyan Islamist party figure
* OPEC oil output slips in June on Iraq
* Mideast funds become more cautious on equities -survey
TURKEY
* Turkey rejects Kurdish independence, wants Iraq unity
government, officials say
* Turkish markets firm as oil prices ease, shrug off Erdogan
comments
* Turkish Treasury sees July domestic borrowing at 11.5 bln
lira
* Presidential race highlights Erdogan's reshaping of
Turkish politics
* Moody's says Turkey's credit challenges increase with Iraq
crisis
* Metro sells Real stores in Turkey to focus on Germany
* Turkey's net external debt stock $232 bln as of end-Q1
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug 11-20 shipment
* Repression, poor laws deter investment in Egypt -tycoon
Samih Sawiris
* Egypt curbs energy subsidies spending in tighter new
budget
* Egypt pound unchanged on official market, weaker on black
market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Patients recruited for vital studies on Saudi MERS virus
* Saudi Telecom due windfall if govt pays mkt rate for
seized land
* BAE Systems says to work more closely with Saudi partner
* Saudi telco Atheeb sells Riyadh real estate for $43 mln
* Saudi Aramco sets July propane at $820/T, down $15
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's assigns A3/P-2 issuer rating to Sharjah Islamic
Bank PJSC
* EU seeks clarification over possible state aid to Alitalia
* UAE's Al Hamra Real Estate gets $230 mln financing
* Abraaj to consider options for Pakistan K-Electric stake
* Runway work cuts Dubai airport traffic in May
KUWAIT
* Microsoft says disrupts cybercrime rings with roots in
Kuwait, Algeria
QATAR
* Qatar GDP growth rebounds to 6.2 pct y/y in Q1,
construction jumps
* TABLE-Qatar real GDP growth accelerates to 6.2 pct y/y in
Q1
