DUBAI, July 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover at 3-yr high, U.S. jobs
data enthrall
* Oil falls on Libya port deal, despite U.S. inventory drop
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE surges on Arabtec hopes; Islamic banks
lead Qatar up
* Gold hovers below 3-month high; U.S. jobs data, ECB eyed
* Libya declares oil crisis over after state reclaims ports
* Occidental talks for Middle East unit stake sale said to
falter - BBG
* Suspected Israeli revenge killing of Palestinian triggers
clashes
* Central bank demands Bank of Cyprus expedite capital issue
* Lebanese MPs fail to elect president for eighth time
* Iraq's south oil exports dip to 2.423 mln bpd in June
* What's in a name? Islamic banking rebrands in attempt to
go mainstream
TURKEY
* KKR's Turkey ferry auction attracts multiple bids
-Bloomberg
* Turkey tenders to buy up to 150,000 T feed barley-trade
* Turkey's Bank Asya, Qatar's QIB end exclusive talks over
Asya stake sale-sources
* Qatar's CBQ to buy out public shares, then delist Turkey's
Alternatifbank
EGYPT
* Egypt to raise energy prices "within days" - minister
* Egypt's Elsewedy wins state tender for wind farms
* Egypt finalising unified telecoms licence after missing
launch date
* Egypt eyes up to 5.8 pct growth, 10 pct budget gap in 3
years -finance minister
* Egyptian pound stable on official and black market
* Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama discusses Iraq threats with Saudi Arabian King
Abdullah
* Saudi Aramco unit ups stake in S-Oil in $1.95 bln
deal010950.KSHANJ.ULSDABO.UL
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* S.Korea's Hyundai E&C wins $715 mln order in UAE
* Italian govt, unions aim for deal on Alitalia job cuts
next week - minister
* Dubai's Arabtec says has backing of key investor after
shares plunge
* UAE regulator says Arabtec obeyed disclosure rules
* Dubai's Amlak proposes new restructuring deal for $2.7 bln
debt
KUWAIT
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking
system
QATAR
* BRIEF-Honeywell upgrades Qatar petrochemicals expansion
* Mediaset says in talks with Al Jazeera, others on
pay-TV
* Defiant Al Jazeera faces conservative backlash after Arab
Spring
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth eases from 14-mth high,
M2 up
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)