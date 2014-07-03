DUBAI, July 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover at 3-yr high, U.S. jobs data enthrall

* Oil falls on Libya port deal, despite U.S. inventory drop

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE surges on Arabtec hopes; Islamic banks lead Qatar up

* Gold hovers below 3-month high; U.S. jobs data, ECB eyed

* Libya declares oil crisis over after state reclaims ports

* Occidental talks for Middle East unit stake sale said to falter - BBG

* Suspected Israeli revenge killing of Palestinian triggers clashes

* Central bank demands Bank of Cyprus expedite capital issue

* Lebanese MPs fail to elect president for eighth time

* Iraq's south oil exports dip to 2.423 mln bpd in June

* What's in a name? Islamic banking rebrands in attempt to go mainstream

TURKEY

* KKR's Turkey ferry auction attracts multiple bids -Bloomberg

* Turkey tenders to buy up to 150,000 T feed barley-trade

* Turkey's Bank Asya, Qatar's QIB end exclusive talks over Asya stake sale-sources

* Qatar's CBQ to buy out public shares, then delist Turkey's Alternatifbank

EGYPT

* Egypt to raise energy prices "within days" - minister

* Egypt's Elsewedy wins state tender for wind farms

* Egypt finalising unified telecoms licence after missing launch date

* Egypt eyes up to 5.8 pct growth, 10 pct budget gap in 3 years -finance minister

* Egyptian pound stable on official and black market

* Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends

SAUDI ARABIA

* Obama discusses Iraq threats with Saudi Arabian King Abdullah

* Saudi Aramco unit ups stake in S-Oil in $1.95 bln deal010950.KSHANJ.ULSDABO.UL

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* S.Korea's Hyundai E&C wins $715 mln order in UAE

* Italian govt, unions aim for deal on Alitalia job cuts next week - minister

* Dubai's Arabtec says has backing of key investor after shares plunge

* UAE regulator says Arabtec obeyed disclosure rules

* Dubai's Amlak proposes new restructuring deal for $2.7 bln debt

KUWAIT

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system

QATAR

* BRIEF-Honeywell upgrades Qatar petrochemicals expansion

* Mediaset says in talks with Al Jazeera, others on pay-TV

* Defiant Al Jazeera faces conservative backlash after Arab Spring

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth eases from 14-mth high, M2 up (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)