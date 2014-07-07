BRIEF-Shanghai Maling Aquarius sees FY 2016 net profit up 40 pct to 60 pct
DUBAI, July 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to slow start, investors look to earnings
* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111
* Gold eases as strong equities, data dent safe-haven appeal
* Moody's: Regulatory changes will enhance the insurance market in Gulf Cooperation Council region
* Emerging markets output growth strongest since March 2013 - survey
* Iraq chaos fuels Kurds' independence dream, but hurdles remain
* Libya to announce elections results on July 20
* Libya to restart oil exports from major eastern ports
* Yemen oil export income tumbles 64 pct in May, reserves sink
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi says he wishes Al Jazeera journalists were not tried
* Egypt's Sisi says independence for Iraq's Kurds would be 'catastrophic'
* Egypt raises taxes on cigarettes and alcohol
* Sawiris-led EFG Hermes bid in doubt as holders baulk at price
* Tempers fray, prices rise as Egypt cuts fuel subsidies
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia jails human rights activist for 15 years
* Saudi's Emaar EC says port unit agrees capital hike to fund expansion
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.1 pct on higher income
* Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit rises 8.8 pct on higher sales
* Saudi Electricity to be paid 2.7 bln riyals in debt owed
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's finances stronger but still vulnerable, IMF says
KUWAIT
* Kuwait police disperse rally demanding politician's release
* Kuwait's Americana says no knowledge of any suitors
OMAN
* Oman's Galfar Engineering wins 40.5 mln rial road contract (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
