Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue
PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.
DUBAI, July 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed relief lifts Asian stocks, dollar slips
* Oil drops on weak U.S. fuel demand, returning Libya supply
* Gold up on softer dollar; India budget eyed for import duty cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt lead gains; UAE consolidates
* Luxembourg approves bill paving way for sukuk this year
* Head of Libya investment fund steps down over political law
* BNP pleads guilty again in $9 bln U.S. sanctions accord
* De Mistura succeeds Brahimi as U.N. Syria mediator - diplomats
* Iran says offers ways to ease impasse over underground nuclear plant
* Refugee agency says more than 35,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting
* Syrian government forces squeeze insurgents in Aleppo
TURKEY
* Turkish Airlines shares rise on Lufthansa long-haul talks
* Turkey's Turkiye Finans secures $350 mln Islamic loan
* Turkish assets steady with falling oil price, Fed minutes eyed
EGYPT
* GrainCorp buys 10 pct of Egypt's largest private flour miller
* Egypt's GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat
* Egypt issues Belayim crude sell tender for second half of 2014
* BRIEF-Sinoma Intl's unit signs project worth 270 mln euros in Egypt to expand cement plants
* Egypt pound unchanged at c.bank sale, slightly weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi British Bank Q2 profit rises 15.2 pct, beats estimates
* UK questions Airbus staff, defence officials in Saudi corruption probe
* TABLE-Saudi imports, non-oil exports fall 5 pct y/y in May
* Saudi June oil production rises to 9.78 mln bpd
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* U.S. blacklists UAE firm for flouting sanctions on Syria
* Newspaper says UAE holding suspected Qatari "agents" for questioning
* Dubai's Gulf Navigation cuts capital, eyes new expansion
* Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X planes
* TABLE-UAE May c.bank foreign assets rise 23 pct y/y to $82 bln
* Brent-Dubai crude spread falls to eight-month low DUB-EFS-1M
* Dubai developer Nakheel H1 net profit jumps 54 pct
* Djibouti in legal dispute with DP World over port concession
QATAR
* Qatar slashes stake in London Stock Exchange group - Telegraph
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain questions opposition leader after expelling U.S. diplomat
OMAN
* BRIEF-Capstone gets first order in Oman for oil & gas production (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
