INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-stock indexes up slightly as Portugal fears
ebb; oil down sharply
* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk
* Gold flat for day, up for 6th week on Middle East tension
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai; Qatar rebounds
further
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Markets to contend with slowing Gulf
earnings growth
* Libyan protesters shut down Brega oil port -state firm NOV
* Main Iraqi Sunni bloc chooses Jabouri as nominee for
parl't speaker - lawmaker
* Iran sticks to "unworkable, inadequate" stances in nuclear
talks -U.S.
* Iraq headed for chaos unless politicians unite, UN says
EGYPT
* Egypt tries crude swaps to import crucial foreign oil
* Egypt's consumer inflation stays steady in June
* Egyptian pound unchanged at central bank sale, weaker on
black market
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties appoints CEO
* UAE's Tabreed acquires $286 mln cooling services contract
QATAR
* Qatar cuts stake in London Stock Exchange by a third
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp to buy Dutch company in $327 mln deal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain says $4.5 bln lawsuit against Iraqi unit
dismissed
